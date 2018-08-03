Danielle Bradbery Releases ‘Goodbye Summer’ With Thomas Rhett

Danielle Bradbery is back at radio with a brand-new single. The Season 4 winner of The Voice just released “Goodbye Summer,” featuring Thomas Rhett. The song was written by Rhett, along with Rhett Akins, Julian Bunetta and Jaren Johnston.

“Thomas Rhett was one of the first mentors I had in Nashville and we’ve become really good friends over the years. He’s like a big brother to me, so to be able to record a song he wrote was incredibly special,” Bradbery says in a statement. “I remember when I first heard the demo, I actually jammed to it with Thomas Rhett’s vocal on it as if it wasn’t even going to be mine. Now to have the opportunity to re-record the song with him — it’s a dream scenario.”



“It’s been fun watching this song evolve since I first recorded the demo,” Rhett adds. “Danielle’s voice really took it to another level, and I’m pumped that we got the chance to team up on a new version. It’s always a blast getting to create with your friends.”

“Goodbye Summer,” which says in part, “He pulled into that parking lot with them out-of-state tags / I fell in love before he unpacked his bags / One look, one smile, one what’s your name? / One whatcha doing later, wanna grab a drink? / And it was hello summer, goodbye to my heart / Blue skies and blue eyes are a hell of a way to start / Letting it go would be the hardest part / Hello summer, goodbye to my heart,” is from Bradbery’s latest I Don’t Believe We’ve Met album. The song is one of only two songs that Bradbery didn’t write – a marked difference from her self-titled freshman album, released in 2013, which didn’t include any songs written by Bradbery.

“The difference between the first album and this one is a huge difference, which is crazy even personally for me to think,” Bradbery tells PopCulture.com. “It’s really cool too, to lay it all out, whether I’m by myself or with my management or whoever. I just feel like, ‘Wow, this is a huge change.’”

“Songwriting, I didn’t know that was really a thing,” Bradbery continues. “I got all these songs to really listen to when I didn’t write. I had to pick 12 songs for the first album. It was very voice-driven. It was very country, which is obviously no problem at all, but I sang a lot of the old country on The Voice.”

Photo Credit: Getty images/Erika Goldring