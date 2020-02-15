Daniel Lee Martin, Country Singer, Dead at 54 From Apparent Suicide Amid Child Sexual Misconduct

An investigation into criminal sexual acts against a child has ended in suicide. Country singer Daniel Lee Martin has died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the Pasco Sheriff’s Office in Florida, via TMZ. His body was discovered by investigators who were at his home to serve him a warrant on Friday.

Martin was initially arrested on Jan. 27th after the alleged victim, who is a minor, told police that the singer had exposed himself while the two sat next to one another on a couch. According to the alleged victim, Martin fondled himself while sharing pornographic images with the minor.

He was arrested for lewd and lascivious exhibition and prohibition of certain acts in connection with obscenity, though was released on $15,000 bail just hours. The charges he was facing included sexual exploitation on a minor, along with aggravated sexual battery and solicitation of a minor to commit rape.

Martin was previously indicted by a grand jury in Williams County, Tennessee in October of 2018 and turned himself into police at the time, as reported by the Columbia Daily Herald. The singer was indicted on three counts of soliciting the sexual exploitation of a minor, three counts of aggravated sexual battery, three counts of soliciting to commit aggravated sexual battery, two counts of indecent exposure and solicitation to commit the rape of a child.

The trial on those charges was originally slated for March.

A former professional baseball player and golfer, Martin turned to a modest career in country music starting in 1997. He was the first artist to sign with ChinMusic Records, where he put out two albums; All That I Am in 2003 and On My Way to You in 2007. According to his online biography on AllMusic, Martin also toured with the likes of Willie Nelson, Charlie Daniels and Vince Gill during his tenure on stage. He also played the CMA Festival in 2004, as well as the annual Fan Fair in Nashville, TN.

Martin then moved on to TV, having hosted a pair of outdoors-themed television shows, including The Sportsman Channel’s Brotherhood Outdoors, as well as Till Death Do Us Part, an online show broadcast through CarbonTV with now ex-wife Julie McQueen.

If you or someone you know are in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741-741.