‘Dancing With the Stars’: Lauren Alaina Calls Postponing Tour for Season 28 the ‘Hardest Decision’

auren Alaina just announced she was postponing her That Girl Was Me Tour in order to compete on Season 28 of Dancing With the Stars, but that decision did not come easy. The 24-year-old opened up about why she decided to push back her tour until early 2020 on social media, explaining how she came to the difficult decision.

“This was THE hardest decision ever, but my team and I have decided to postpone the #ThatGirlWasMeTour to do Dancing With The Stars,” Alaina posted. “After talking to a few of my friends who have been on the show, I realized I couldn’t give the show and the tour 100%. I always want to deliver the best performances I can, so we have moved the tour to early next year. Dancing with the Stars is a once in a lifetime opportunity that I am so excited about. I can’t wait to hang out in your living rooms every Monday and celebrate how far we get on my first headlining tour in January. @filmoremusic will still be on all of the dates, and we are adding a few more.

“We are offering refunds to everyone who has bought tickets, or you can transfer your tickets to the new dates,” she added. “I am SO sorry for any inconvenience this causes to those of you who may not be able to make the new dates. I hope I can make it up to you somehow. I’m so thankful for your support in this crazy journey we are on. I love y’all so much!”

Alaina also quipped about the need for fans to vote for her, especially in the beginning of the show.

“Ps: This decision will be very embarrassing if I get out the first week, so please vote for me,” she joked.

Alaina has gotten plenty of advice from reigning champion DWTS champion Bobby Bones, who suggested the Georgia native for this season.

“I sang on the show last year, and a lot of people who work for Dancing With the Stars also worked on American Idol when I was on there, so I knew a bunch of people who worked on the show,” Alaina told iHeartRadio station, The Bull. “And Bobby said when I was there that I needed to do the show. I was like, ‘Oh yeah, that would be fun sometime.’ And they called me for the next season! I’m gonna fall. It’s bad. Please pray for me.”

Alaina’s That Girl Was Me Tour will now kick off on Jan. 15 in Nashville, Tennessee. Find dates by visiting Alaina’s website.

