‘Dancing With the Stars’: Lauren Alaina Speaks out About Relationship With John Crist After Split

Dancing With the Stars contestant Lauren Alaina is moving on after her split from comedian John Crist, not that it has been easy. The 24-year-old ended their relationship prior to beginning her time on DWTS, but is still friendly with her ex, even if it isn’t easy.

“I mean, it sucks,” Alaina said on the Whine Down With Jana Kramer podcast via Taste of Country. “It’s kind of weird timing obviously to go through a breakup right before you go on TV, but it has been a good distraction.”

Still, the two, who were friends first, remain on good terms, even if their romance didn’t work out.

“John and I are friends,” Alaina maintained. “I mean, I love John. We were best friends before we dated. It just didn’t work out, you know? But we are friends.”

Alaina began dating Crist a few months after her split from her longtime boyfriend, Alex Hopkins. She revealed to her good friend, Bobby Bones, while on his radio show, that she broke up with Crist.

“I don’t have a boyfriend anymore,” Alaina said on The Bobby Bones Show. “I mean, there’s no big story. We were best friends before we dated, and we’re still best friends. It just didn’t work out. I guess that’s how dating goes, right?”

Alaina still has plenty to keep her busy. The Georgia native will return to the Dancing With the Stars stage for the third week, dancing with her pro partner Gleb Savchenko, and she is also working on new music.

“Well, we practice every day pretty much for like five hours a day,” Alaina admitted to her record label. “Just like when I’m not at the studio, I’ll literally wake up in the night, and I’m going through the dance moves in my head. It’s all I think about it. All I think about is dancing and songwriting ideas. So, that’s my life right now, counting to eight and trying to come up with songs.”

Alaina just dropped her new single, “Getting Good.” The song is from an upcoming new album. Alaina will also likely continue her run on Dancing With the Stars for at least a little bit longer, since she has managed to stay in the Top 3 the first two weeks.

Dancing With the Stars airs on Monday nights at 8 p.m. on ABC.

