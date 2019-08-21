‘Dancing With the Stars’: Lauren Alaina Reacts to Joining Season 28 Cast

Lauren Alaina is speaking out about joining Dancing With the Stars for Season 28. After fans correctly guessed that a major hint dropped earlier this week was Alaina, the American Idol alum is sharing her thoughts on joining the iconic show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lauren Alaina (@laurenalaina) on Aug 21, 2019 at 6:27am PDT

“Mirror, Mirror on the ball. Surprise!!! [Dancing With the Stars] Can’t wait!” Alaina wrote on Instagram.

The announcement of Alaina joining the show brought comments from several of her famous friends.

“Holy sh– that’s amazing!!!!” gushed Cassadee Pope.

“You’re going to kick butt in there,” said celebrity trainer Erin Oprea. “I’m so excited for you!”

“YESSSSSSSS” said Jana Kramer.

“So excited for you!!!!!” Lindsay Ell posted.

Alaina spoke about the news to Good Morning America, after the announcement was made on the show.

“I wanted to win until [Kate Flannery] walked in and then I was like, ‘Oh, no, I’m going to vote for her,” Alaina joked to GMA of the The Office star. “I literally freaked out. The only other person I remember doing that for was Dolly Parton.”

Alaina’s last album, Road Less Traveled, was released in 2017. The title track of the record became the singer’s first No. 1 album. The Georgia native is rumored to be working on another project, while she maintains a busy touring schedule, and will also have to carve out time in her schedule for Dancing With the Stars rehearsals and shows.

Dancing With the Stars announced that they will not reveal which celebrity is being paired with which pro until later. The show went on a year hiatus after Season 27, when radio host and author Bobby Bones won the coveted mirrorball trophy, after which producers said they would make changes ahead of Season 28.

Other stars joining DWTS this year include Queer Eye star Karamo Brown, The Bachelorette Hannah Brown, actor James Van Der Beek, former NFL player Ray Lewis, singer Ally Brooke, former NBA player Lamar Odom, actor Kel Mitchell, former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, model Christie Brinkley, and founding member of the Supremes Mary Wilson.

Dancing pros returning this year include Peta Murgatroyd, Cheryl Burke, Gleb Savchenko, Val Chmerkovskiy, Jenna Johnson, Lindsay Arnold, Sasha Farber, Alan Bersten, Witney Carson, Emma Slater, Daniella Karagach, Keo Motsepe, Pasha Pashkov, and Brandon Armstrong. Sharna Burgess, who won with Bones last year, will not return for Season 28.

Dancing With the Stars season 28 premieres on Sept. 16, 2019 on ABC.

Photo Credit: Allen Berezovsky / Contributor, Getty