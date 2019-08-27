‘Dancing With the Stars’: Lauren Alaina Postpones Headlining Tour to Compete in Season 28

With the news that Lauren Alaina is competing in Season 28 of Dancing With the Stars, the singer has decided to postpone her headlining That Girl Was Me Tour until 2020. The tour, which includes Filmore as her opening act, was scheduled to begin on Sept. 14, only two days before the Sept. 16 premiere of DWTS. Now, Alaina reveals the tour will kick off on Jan. 15, with two shows in Nashville, and wrap up on Feb. 8 in Atlanta.

Alaina previously revealed she was convinced to join the Dancing With the Stars cast by reigning winner, Bobby Bones, even though she is far from a good dancer.

“I think I might be the worst dancer,” confessed to iHeartRadio station, The Bull. “I did competitive cheerleading. I was always in the back. I would tell people it was because I was the tallest. I think it was because I was the worst.”

The Georgia native is also nervous about what she will – or will not – wear while competing each week on Dancing With the Stars.

“I sat down with the wardrobe people, and I was like, ‘We’re gonna have to talk about these outfits. ‘Cause I’m not wearing short, short, short things,’” Alaina recounted. “‘Can I wear tights every show? I don’t care if the tights show through my shoes like Dolly Parton, I am not dancing without tights on my legs.’”

Alaina is no stranger to reality TV talent shows, having previously competed on Season 10 of American Idol (where she finished second to Scotty McCreery). Her experience might give her an advantage, she concedes, even though the skill sets she needs are not at all the same.

“I’ll be dancing so that’ll be different,” Alaina told Entertainment Tonight. “I think it’ll help me, the fact that I’ve been on a show. My fans voted me into my career, so I’m used to voting. But going into this show with zero skill of what I’m going to be doing. On American Idol, all I’ve ever done is just sang. So we’ll see. Pray for me.”

Season 28 of Dancing With the Stars will premiere on Monday, Sept. 16, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. See a list of all of Alaina’s new tour dates below.

That Girl Was Me Tour Dates:

Jan. 15 Nashville, Tennessee

Jan. 16 Nashville, Tennessee

Jan. 18 Indianapolis, Indiana

Jan. 23 Columbia, Missouri

Jan. 24 Rosemont, Illinois

Jan. 25 Warrendale, Pennsylvania

Jan. 27 New York, New York

Jan. 30 Boston, Massachusetts

Feb. 1 Columbus, Ohio

Feb. 6 Richmond, Virginia

Feb. 8 Atlanta, Georgia

