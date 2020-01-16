‘Dancing With the Stars’ Alum Lauren Alaina Kicks off Headlining That Girl Was Me Tour

The day Lauren Alaina has been waiting for is finally here! The Dancing With the Stars alum is kicking off her headlining That Girl Was Me Tour on Wednesday, Jan. 15, after delaying it so she could compete in the reality TV talent show, where she came in fourth place.

“I can’t even believe I’m typing this,” Alaina posted one day ahead of the tour’s launch. “I have been an opener for ten years. I’ve been able to open up for my heroes and artists that I respect more than I can say, and I am taking everything all of them have taught me to start my first headlining tour. I can’t believe the first show of my first ever headlining tour is sold out.

“I can’t believe I get to take out [Filmore] as my own opener,” she continued. I” can’t believe I can even make a post that says I have a sponsor for my tour, but here I am. Thank you [Vera Bradley] for believing in me and having my back! Had to sneak in a pun. “

The Bachelorette star Hannah Brown took home the Mirrorball Trophy on Dancing With the Stars, although Alaina considers herself a winner just by making it into the finals.

“I think I might be the worst dancer,” Alaina admitted on the iHeartRadio station, The Bull. “I did competitive cheerleading. I was always in the back. I would tell people it was because I was the tallest. I think it was because I was the worst.”

Alaina decided to postpone her That Girl Was Me Tour so she could focus on DWTS rehearsals, but that decision did not come easily for her.

“This was THE hardest decision ever, but my team and I have decided to postpone the [That Girl Was Me Tour] to do Dancing With The Stars,” Alaina said when breaking the news. “After talking to a few of my friends who have been on the show, I realized I couldn’t give the show and the tour 100%. I always want to deliver the best performances I can, so we have moved the tour to early next year.”

Alaina will also join Blake Shelton on his Friends and Heroes Tour, which kicks off on Feb. 13. Find tour dates by visiting Alaina’s website.

