Dan + Shay, Luke Combs, Maren Morris Lead Country 2020 Billboard Music Awards Nominees

The 2020 Billboard Music Awards were announced on Tuesday and several country stars saw their names listed. Winners at this year's Billboard Music Awards are determined by the chart period of March 23, 2019 through March 14, 2020, which led up to a scheduled April show. The date was postponed due to the pandemic but the eligibility period remained intact to recognize the original winners.

Dan + Shay, Luke Combs and Maren Morris lead the country nominees this year with four nods each, including the all-genre Top Duo/Group for Dan + Shay and the all-genre Billboard Chart Achievement Award, which is fan voted, for Combs. Kane Brown and Thomas Rhett follow with three nominations each and Blake Shelton, Florida Georgia Line, Old Dominion and Morgan Wallen all have two. Several artists earned one nomination including Carrie Underwood, Eric Church, Kacey Musgraves and George Strait.

The 2020 Billboard Music Awards will be hosted by Kelly Clarkson and will air on Oct. 14 on NBC. Keep reading to see all the country nominees this year.