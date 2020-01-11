Dan + Shay Share Heartwarming Video of Little Boy Singing ‘10,000’ Hours to Baby Brother With Down Syndrome

When Dan + Shay recorded “10,000 Hours” with Justin Bieber, they likely imagined the song being sung at weddings, dances and other romantic events. But they likely never imagined the song being sung by a little boy to his baby brother, who has Down Syndrome.

“This is just the sweetest, most heartwarming video ever,” Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney posted alongside the video. “Thanks to everyone who has tagged us in it, we’ve been watching on repeat and smiling every time.”

The video was originally shared by the boys’ mother, Nicole Powell, whom Dan + Shay asked fans to help them find so they could connect with her in person.

In Powell’s original post, she elaborated on the sweet moment between her two sons.

“This is how Rayce bonds with Tripp,” the proud mom wrote. “He sings to him all the time. He swears this song is about him and his brother. He’s singing, ‘I’d spend 10,000 hours, and 10,000 more if that’s what it takes to learn that sweet heart of yours. I might never get there but I’m going to try if it’s 10,000 hours or the rest of my life, I’m going to love you.’ Love doesn’t count chromosomes, or as Rayce says, ‘Aren’t we all different?’”

“10,000 Hours,” which is nominated for an iHeartRadio Music Award for Best Lyric, was performed by the duo at Bieber’s wedding to Hailey Baldwin.

“It’s awesome to get to attend their wedding and it was a blast, it was a really good time. And that was like the first place we debuted the song,” Smyers told Entertainment Tonight. “We had never rehearsed it!”

Dan + Shay had the idea to send Bieber “10,000 Hours,” which he thankfully loved the first time he heard it.

“We’ve always wanted to do some collaboration with him and we wrote the song and thought it would be perfect and sent it over to him not knowing what would happen,” Mooney shared. “He loved the song; he’s in a similar place in his life, just got married and so it was really cool to have that moment all together.”

“10,000 Hours” set a new record, with 75 million global streams during its debut week. Download the song on iTunes.

