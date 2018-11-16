Dan + Shay’s Dan Smyers Says He Allowed Himself to Be Sad After CMA Losses

Dan + Shay were nominated for four awards during Wednesday night’s CMA Awards in Nashville — Single of the Year, Song of the Year and Music Video of the Year for their hit “Tequila,” as well as Vocal Duo of the Year — but ultimately lost out on each trophy.

To reflect on the night, band member Dan Smyers shared a clip of himself and bandmate Shay Mooney performing during the broadcast, explaining in his caption that while he was disappointed that they didn’t take home a win, he and Mooney still have plenty they’re preparing to accomplish.

“As artists, we pour our hearts and souls into creating music, and we become very emotionally sensitive to judgment, especially when it is as public as a nationally televised awards show,” he began. “When it doesn’t go our way, we tend to lose perspective of the things that do go our way. I spent the day allowing myself to be sad (I’m human), but now, I’m reflecting upon what an incredible year it has been, surrounded by equally as incredible people.”

“Like we say in the song ‘Keeping Score,’ I’m trying to better myself by appreciating the moment, and spending less time comparing myself to others,” he continued. “I’m proud of what we and our team have accomplished in 2018, and will work even harder for our fans in 2019. And I’m also proud that I get to stand on stage with the best singer in the world (Shay Mooney). Much love to all who have been there for us on this journey. We’re just getting started.”

Fans instantly began flooding Smyers’ post with supportive comments, praising him and Mooney and sharing how much the duo’s music has inspired and touched their own lives.

One of those messages came from Nicolle Galyon, a co-writer on “Tequila” who commented that she constantly feels like a winner because she gets to work with the talented duo.

“There are lots of different definitions of winning,” she wrote. “And awards shows are just one of many ways to win in life. I, for one, win every Friday and Saturday night all year when I get tagged in videos of 10,000 plus people singing the words to Tequila with you guys all over the world. That is something that no one can take from me/us. Another thing no one can take from me is the lens thru which I get to see you labor and sacrifice over your craft. All my love and respect, Dan Smyers. Can’t wait to see the next chapters for you guys – but meanwhile i’m cherishing this one with y’all while I can.”

This Is Us star Chrissy Metz also chimed in, writing, “You gents are just the bees knees! Some of the hardest working, most wonderful oh, AND incredibly talented humans there are! Your music has changed our lives and impacted us in the most beautiful ways. Thank you!”

Photo Credit: Getty / Terry Wyatt