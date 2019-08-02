The Cutest Photos of Jason Aldean’s Daughter Navy

Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany Aldean, welcomed their second child together, daughter Navy, in February, with the infant joining big brother Memphis, 1.

Since her birth, Navy has become a fixture on both of her parents’ Instagram pages, with Jason and Brittany posting sweet photos of their baby girl hanging with her family, showing off the latest in infant fashion and just being her generally adorable self.

Scroll through to see the cutest photos (so far) of baby Navy.

She’s here!

Jason announced his youngest daughter’s arrival with a shot of Navy sleeping peacefully, wrapped in blankets with a pink bow on her head.

“Today our family became complete as we welcomed our daughter Navy Rome to the world. Born on 2/4/19 weighing 7lbs 12oz and looking identical to her older brother,” he wrote. “So excited to watch what life has in store for this little princess.”

Benjamin button

Brittany joked in March that Navy was her “Benjamin Button Baby” after sharing this photo of the infant hanging out on a plush seat patterned with elephants.

Georgia on her mind

Jason hails from Georgia, and took the opportunity to start his daughter’s allegiance to the state early when he dressed her in this light-blue onesie with a “Greetings from Georgia” postcard on the front.

“Well Clearly dad dressed her today,” the singer wrote. “Showin off her Georgia roots.”

Navy baby

Brittany loves to share photos of her daughter, and this one, with Navy dressed in a fluffy sherpa zip-up and relaxing next to a plush toy, is just too cute.

Beach bums

Over the summer, the Aldean family spent some time on vacation by the ocean, with Jason sharing that he and baby Navy were all about the beach life.

“The last 2 to leave the beach!!!” he captioned a seaside photo of the pair. “Me and my homie. #sandfleas.”

Baby shark

At the beach, Brittany shared this photo of Navy in a pink shark robe, which she appropriately captioned, “Baby shark.” Do you have the song stuck in your head yet?

Hanging with dad

Navy showed off her pout in this photo Brittany shared of her baby girl getting a kiss from her dad.

The cutest siblings

Jason and Brittany have both talked about how much Memphis adores his little sister, and this photo is just one of the many sweet shots of the two siblings, with Brittany captioning the shot with a string of heart emojis.

Night night

Technically not a photo, this video of Jason and Brittany singing “My Girl” to their baby girl was too sweet not to include.

“Nite nite Navy Baby,” Jason wrote in the caption, joking, “please sleep all night” as a hashtag.

