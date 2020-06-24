Craig Morgan's Gruesome Machete Injury Has Fans Reaching Out

✖

Craig Morgan had quite the horrifying incident after striking himself with a machete. The country music singer shared a gruesome picture from the hospital on his Instagram last week of the giant gash on his leg while out in Alaska.

In his caption he shared that it was a “few stitches” and that he was feeling better. He noted that he still loves Alaska, as well. Not much else was shared by Morgan as to how the injury occurred, whether it was from his own doing or from someone he was out with. Taste of Country reached out to his team who confirmed the injury and that he was doing “all good.” In the days since the post, Morgan has remained active on social media but hasn’t revealed anything else about the scary accident.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Craig Morgan (@cmorganmusic) on Jun 15, 2020 at 10:52pm PDT

His comment section saw many of his fans reaching out to him, while others were taken aback at the sight of his leg. One comment read, “Ahhhh I hate the site of blood. I’m squeamish.” Another user wrote, “Surprised that you didn’t sew yourself up!! Hope you heal quickly!” A third follower of Morgan’s wished him a speedy recovery, adding, “Oh yikes! I’d be in bed for a month. Praying you heal quickly.”

Away from his life in the wilderness, Morgan is fresh off the release of his newest album in May, “God, Family, Country.” In an interview with Forbes, Morgan said he always has felt that the industry is “more than just a song or genre. It’s a lifestyle.” He said his first album in four years reflects that ideology. The military veteran also shared a look inside his life of quarantine since the coronavirus pandemic began. Amid all the craziness going on, Morgan has been able to spend more time with his family and “get some extra work done on his Tennessee farm.” He finished his interview by sending his best to everyone impacted by the circumstances that have come as a result of COVID-19 and the ensuing shutdown. “I just want people to think about all of those who aren’t working,” Morgan said, urging everyone to also “keep our military in your prayers.”

The 55-year-old in his career along with 26 singles. He has had one No. 1 single, “That’s What I Love About Sunday,” which came out in 2004.