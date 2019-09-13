Craig Morgan Calls Blake Shelton an ‘Awesome Friend’ After His Single Lands at No. 1

Craig Morgan had his first No. 1 song on the all-genre iTunes chart, with “The Father, My Son and the Holy Ghost,” written about the loss of his 19-year-old son, Jerry, who passed away in a drowning accident in 2016. The song was championed by Blake Shelton, who launched a massive social media campaign, enlisting the help of celebrities like Ellen DeGeneres and Carson Daly to help propel the song to the top of the charts.

Morgan spoke out about the success on social media, praising Shelton for his efforts, and acknowledging the importance of the song.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“WOW! I’m so completely humbled by all the support the world has shown this song,” Morgan wrote. “Blake Shelton. You are an awesome friend and champion for country music. We love ya, and I cannot thank you enough. The support the entire entertainment community and music fans have shown is a testament to the love that country music embodies.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Craig Morgan (@cmorganmusic) on Sep 12, 2019 at 12:10pm PDT

“This song is a God thing,” he continued. “My hope is that it reaches all who need to hear it. My son Jerry’s work on earth did not end with his passing. THANK YOU, everyone!”

Shelton also spoke out about the song, after his numerous tweets as the song climbed up the charts resulted in a No. 1 spot on both country and all-genre charts.

Special thank you to everyone with a big platform who got the word out about Craig’s song!! And especially @CarsonDaly, @HodaKotb and @TODAYshow. We’re not done yet!!! https://t.co/QXJ2wiZ4cI — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) September 12, 2019

“Special thank you to everyone with a big platform who got the word out about Craig’s song!! And especially [Carson Daly], [Hoda Kotb] and [Today Show] We’re not done yet!!!” he began.

“And thank you also to each and everyone of you who helped spread the word however many followers you have or however you did it,” he continued. “This is a great day and FINALLY something great from social media.”

And thank you also to each and everyone of you who helped spread the word however many followers you have or however you did it. This is a great day and FINALLY something great from social media. — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) September 12, 2019

Morgan just opened up about “The Father, My Son and the Holy Ghost,” and how he decided to write about the biggest loss he has ever endured.

“It was 2:30 in the morning and there I was, singing the entire chorus in my head before I even woke up enough to put the words down on paper,” Morgan recounted to PEOPLE. “It was the first time something like that had ever happened to me.”

The Grand Ole Opry member was convinced to release the song after performing it for the first time on the hallowed Opry stage.

“I walked off the stage, thinking I might never perform it again,” Morgan said. “But standing there was Ricky Skaggs, and he told me that I simply had to perform it again. I had to get through this and find a way to share this song with as many people as I could.”

Download “The Father, My Son and the Holy Ghost” on iTunes.

Photo Credit: Getty images / Jason Kempin