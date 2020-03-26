Craig Morgan Advises ‘Do What You’re Told and Don’t Freak out’ Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

If there’s anyone able to be a voice of reason during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, it’s Craig Morgan. The Army veteran is speaking out about the global outbreak, offering advice for those who are anxious about the current situation.

“I’ve been telling everybody, ‘Do what you’re told. Don’t freak out,’” Morgan shared with ABC News Radio., adding that he wishes people wouldn’t have hoarded necessary items so much. “You don’t have to buy 1000 rolls of toilet paper. I think people should have been a little more respectful of others when it comes to doing that.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Morgan is sympathetic for those who are struggling financially due to job loss caused by coronavirus, but he still is praising the president for the way the government is handling the crisis.

“I think the government, for the most part, has done a great job,” Morgan maintained. “And we’ve just gotta get through this, and I think we will.”

Morgan isn’t ignoring how tragic the impact of coronavirus has been, but he also says that both music and medicine can help those who are struggling.

“We also shouldn’t downplay the severity of what we’re dealing with,” Morgan said. “And music is part of that. We’re waiting on medicines, we’re waiting on information. Those are the things that are really gonna change what’s happening in people’s lives.”

Morgan might be off the road right now, but he is making the most of his time at his farm just outside of Nashville, Tennessee.

“Sadly, it took something like this for me to get a lot of work done,” Morgan said. “I’ve spent a lot of time on my tractor.”

Morgan is also working on a new album, which will include his No. 1 single, “The Father, My Son and the Holy Ghost.” The song was written about his son, Jerry, who passed away in 2016 in a drowning accident.

“‘The story is so true,” Morgan told CMT. “When I do have my coffee out at the house and I can see – we have a family cemetery and I have him with me, in my presence … My son is there with me. He’s there. I don’t physically get to touch him and hug him like I do my other children, but his heart and his love — I feel that and that’s where that came from.

“It’s a bit of a play on the words, and to justify my son being a part there with me,” he added. “He is in Heaven. I know that. I’m confident in where he’s at and I’ll see him again.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Jason Kempin