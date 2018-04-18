Craig Campbell Opens Up About Sexy New Single, ‘See You Try’

Craig Campbell is back at radio with a brand-new single! The 39-year-old has just released “See You Try,” which is from his upcoming third studio album. The song, written by Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard, along with James McNair and Jordan Schmidt, is an uptempo, sexy song, unlike anything Campbell has recorded in the past – which is exactly why he wanted to claim it as his own.

“I felt like it screamed hit song to me, and all I could think of was, ‘We need to record this quick before anybody else hears it,’” Campbell tells PopCulture.com. “So that was our plan. I wanted to push the edges a little bit with my music, just because I felt like I’m in the fan making business, and if I put out the same song over and over, then I won’t be making new fans.”

The lyric video shows Campbell doing some pretty heavy flirting with a woman, who happens to be his real-life wife, Mindy.

“It was so much fun,” Campbell says of the video shoot. “We’ve been waiting for the perfect opportunity for her to be in a video, and this was her song. And I literally gave her 12 hours. I called her and I said, ‘What are you doing tomorrow?’ And she said, ‘Nothing.’ I said, ‘Well you wanna be in a video?’ It was so easy, just because obviously you can tell in the video, we’re very comfortable and we did that video in about three hours.”

Campbell’s last album, Never Regret, was released in 2013, making it five years since Campbell’s loyal fans have had new music. But the Georgia native insists the wait will be worth it in the end.

“It’s coming along pretty good,” the Georgia native says. “It’s been a hot minute since I’ve had a new album out, so believe me when I say, I have had plenty of time to record, and write some of my best material ever. So I’m excited for people to hear this stuff, after having plenty of time to make sure it’s right and it’s perfect. There’s a couple of songs that I haven’t recorded yet, that will be on this new project. But once I get it done, it’s gonna be fire.”

While Campbell is eager to share the new set of tunes, he hints that the upcoming record will be different than both his self-titled freshman album or his sophomore project.

“Sonically it’s gonna sound different, just because the radio sounds different nowadays than it did five years ago,” continues Campbell. “It’s gonna sound bigger. I’ve used a couple of different guys as far as producers are concerned. And so it’s gonna sound more Craig if you will, ’cause I’ve had the opportunity to take my time on it.”

Campbell’s first two albums were released on Bigger Picture, a record label that folded in 2014. Through all the setbacks, the singer kept pursuing his dreams, even when it sometimes seemed like an uphill battle.

“I was never discouraged, but definitely impatient because the music business, at least for me, has never moved as fast as I would like it to,” Campbell admits. “I’ve never been discouraged just because there’s a few things that I can control, and then there’s a few things that I can’t control. And I don’t worry about those things, but impatient just because I have good music and it needs to be heard, that kind of thing. But not discouraged.”

No word yet on when Campbell’s album will be released. Download “See You Try” on iTunes.

Photo Credit: Instagram/craigcampbelltv