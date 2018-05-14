Craig Campbell Reveals Star-Studded Celebrity Cornhole Challenge Lineup

Craig Campbell will host his sixth annual Celebrity Cornhole Challenge, as part of the upcoming CMA Fest, and once again he is bringing along several of his famous friends. The “See You Try” singer reveals Russell Dickerson, Lindsay Ell, Walker Hayes, NASCAR driver Scott Lagasse, Jr. LOCASH’s Chris Lucas and Preston Brust, Tegan Marie and Brett Young are among the celebrities who will participate, with all of the proceeds going to Fight Colorectal Cancer – a cause that is personal to Campbell, who lost his father to the disease when Campbell was only 11 years old.

“Nobody should die at an early age like my dad did with colon cancer, simply because it’s very preventable,” Campbell tells PopCulture.com. “I’m talking about preventable into the 90% – if you find it soon enough, it can be prevented. So that’s my mission, that’s my passion to spread the word to get screened, and do everything you can to live as long as you can.”

Dee Jay Silver, who won the competition last year, will also return to defend his title, along with Jerrod Niemann, who has participated every year since it began.

“Jerrodd Niemann has been a part of the cornhole challenge since its inception,” Campbell shares. “So he’ll be returning. He’s the only guy that I’ve had that has returned every year.”

The all-star cast is a combination of work from both Campbell and his management, who together work to make sure they can raise as much money as possible.

“I reach out to my friends first,” Campbell explains, “and then if I can’t get 15 commitments on my own, then I’ll turn it over to management, and let them reach out to some people.”

The Celebrity Cornhole Challenge will be held at Nashville’s City Winery on June 5, followed by the One Million Strong Benefit one day later, on June 6, where Campbell will participate in a singer-songwriter round, and reveal the amount of money raised for Fight CRC.

That week is shaping up to be a big week for the 39-year-old. His EP, See You Try, will be released on June 8.

“It’s been a hot minute since I’ve had a new album out, so believe me when I say, I have had plenty of time to record, and write some of my best material ever,” says Campbell. “So I’m excited for people to hear this stuff, [after] having plenty of time to make sure it’s right and it’s perfect. There’s a couple of songs that I haven’t recorded yet, that will be on this new project. But once I get it done, it’s gonna be fire.”

The title track of See You Try is available for download on iTunes. For more information on Campbell’s Celebrity Cornhole Challenge, visit fightcolorectalcancer.org.

Photo Credit: Sweet Talk Publicity