Country Stars React to 2018 Grammy Awards

Most of country music’s biggest stars were at the 60th annual GRAMMY Awards, held Sunday night, Jan. 28, at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Several of them shared their thoughts on the evening — and for at least one artist, his thoughts on his date — on social media. Read some of the highlights below.

Grammys with my lovely very attractive wife😍 pic.twitter.com/W2T3dZx5Ca — Thomas Rhett (@ThomasRhett) January 28, 2018

“Grammys with my lovely very attractive wife,” tweeted Thomas Rhett — perhaps also celebrating one of their few child-free evenings, since they recently became the parents of two-year-old Willa Gray and five-month-old Ada James?

What an honor. Thanks to our fans for taking us to the big stage. #grammys #betterman pic.twitter.com/kqLrf7dZvb — Little Big Town (@littlebigtown) January 29, 2018

“What an honor,” Little Big Town tweeted after their performance. “Thanks to our fans for taking us to the big stage.”

They also wrote, “Amazing night. So humbled,” after taking home the GRAMMY for Best Country Duo/Group Performance, for the Taylor Swift-penned hit, “Better Man.”

Two of the Lady Antebellum members, Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood, represented the trio, nominated for Best Country Album (for Heart Break) and Best Country Duo/Group Performance (for “You Look Good”). Hillary Scott, too late in her pregnancy with twins to travel, was with the group in the form of a hysterical cut-out, which Scott joked almost caused her to go into labor early!

This made me laugh so hard it almost caused a contraction. 😳hahaha! Jk Y’all are the best and I love you! https://t.co/qRaQkaCCKT — Hillary Scott (@HillaryScottLA) January 28, 2018

“This made me laugh so hard it almost caused a contraction,” Scott quipped, retweeting a picture of Kelley and Haywood holding her image.

So grateful to have gotten to play the 60th annual Grammy awards and to honor the lives affected by last year’s tragic events. We love and appreciate every one of you and, as always, music heals. #GRAMMYs @MarenMorris @ericchurch pic.twitter.com/X28EbExtBN — Brothers Osborne (@brothersosborne) January 29, 2018

“So grateful to have gotten to play the 60th annual GRAMMY awards and to honor the lives affected by last year’s tragic events. We love and appreciate every one of you and, as always, music heals.”

“Thanks to everyone for all the love and support,” tweeted Reba McEntire, who won Best Roots Gospel Album, for Sing It Now: Songs of Faith and Hope.

Sir Elton John, I can’t thank you enough for giving me the honor of performing with you tonight at The Grammys! I’ve loved every moment I’ve spent with you over the years & will cherish each second of your kindness.let’s kick ass and keep fighting for an end to the AIDS epidemic! pic.twitter.com/ZXG12lZLB7 — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) January 29, 2018

“Sir Elton John, I can’t thank you enough for giving me the honor of performing with you tonight at The Grammys!” said Cyrus. “I’ve loved every moment I’ve spent with you over the years & will cherish each second of our your kindness. Let’s kick a– and keep fighting for an end to the AIDS epidemic!”

Photo Credit: Instagram/LadyAntebellum