Country Star Chris Lane and Wife Welcome Baby Girl, Share Name and Photo

Chris Lane is a new and proud girl dad. The country singer recently revealed he and his wife, Lauren Bushnell Lane, welcomed a baby girl.

This is the couple’s third child. They have two sons, Dutton Walker, born in 2021, and Baker Weston, born in 2023.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Their baby girl’s name is Logan. The couple introduced Logan in a cute Instagram post featuring the baby girl’s first photo, along with a sweet snapshot of the country star basking in a daddy–daughter moment. “Logan Lane 🎀 11/11 🪽 We love you sweet little girl!” they captioned the post as she’s swaddled in her hospital blanket and staring into the camera.

Celebrity congrats poured in. Jay DeMarcus, Hannah Ellis, Jana Kramer, and more happily commented on the post.

The couple first announced Lauren’s pregnancy in May with a sentimental beachside video. The footage showed the growing family enjoying the sunshine as Lauren proudly displayed her growing bump while Dutton and Baker played nearby. At the end, the couple wrote “#3” in the sand, a subtle but meaningful way to share that their family of four would soon become five. Their caption read, “Party of 5 coming this November! 🤍”

They later posted a gender reveal, with Chris predicting their third child would be a girl. And, he was proven right. In the gender reveal video they shared on Instagram, Lauren was caught by surprise. “I’m in shock,” Lauren admitted as she laughed while pink frosting confirmed her husband’s speculation.

Lauren always wanted a girl but never thought it would happen. Chris revealed such during an appearance on The Bobby Bones Show. “She really wanted a girl eventually, but we weren’t guaranteed that,” he shared. “I feel like all boys run in our family… I kept saying if we have a third, I know it’s just going to be a boy.”