Country Singer Marries Longtime Girlfriend in Texas Ceremony

David Adam Byrnes is a married man. The country music singer, 36, wed Amanda Toler on Saturday, Oct. 7, at her parents' beautiful Granbury, Texas, home. "We wanted something that was intimate," Byrnes told PEOPLE. "That's why we chose to have [the wedding] at her family's property. It means a lot to have the ones we love most with us on our special day."

Close friend Riehle Simkins officiated the wedding ceremony, which included the couple's sincere vows. "We decided that we would write each other a letter to read before the ceremony," explains the singer/songwriter. "Now it's something that we will hold on to forever."

Four years ago, Byrnes left Nashville to find a new home for himself in Texas. His new home happened to be owned by Toler's grandparents."I knew Granny Lynn and would always tell her that I could be her grandson-in-law if she'd just get Amanda to go out with me," Byrnes told the outlet.

After they met at the Mule Barn bar and restaurant in Justin, Texas, in 2019, it would take them two more years before their relationship would take a romantic turn, but they did eventually fall in love. "That second night at the Mule Barn when we reconnected, I just felt it," remembers Byrnes. "As our relationship began to grow, I just felt true love for the first time and knew I had a partner and best friend who would always have my back. We would truly be a team that could take on the world together."

Toler added, "I knew David was the one because he made me feel safe," said the bride, 29. "I knew he loved me unconditionally. There's nothing like spending the rest of your life with your best friend." As well as having a beautiful wedding day, the couple also had the chance to spend some precious time with family and friends, some of whom they do not get the chance to see enough in their everyday lives.

"Due to our jobs, we don't get to spend much time with our close ones," explained Toler, who works as a critical care nurse and also helps her family raise longhorn cattle as well. "We were excited to spend the night with the ones we love most." The couple celebrated their wedding at the reception, where guests enjoyed an array of delicious BBQ food prepared by Byrnes' brother-in-law Scott VanPelt, along with delicious cakes made by Mindy Goshien, the wife of Byrnes' nephew Clay Goshien.

As they embark on their future, the newlyweds feel lucky to have such a loving environment around them as they enter a new chapter of their lives. "Our lifestyles can be challenging, but we're always each other's support systems," said Byrnes. "We are always there for one another. Making sure we communicate and have each other's backs no matter what situation life puts us in. We always remember we are a team."

Ahead of their future together, the husband and wife "team" plan to enjoy some downtime on their honeymoon before starting their family together. "We got a secluded cabin in Jackson Hole, Wyoming," says Byrnes. "We are so excited to enjoy the beautiful state and wilderness."