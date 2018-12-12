Country Singer Margo Price Reveals New Photos of Her Growing Baby Bump

Margo Price is currently pregnant, and the singer used Instagram this week to give fans a sweet peek at her growing baby bump.

In the snaps, Price posed with her husband, Jeremy Ivey, giving him photo credit as the pair smiled together in front of a white door.

Videos by PopCulture.com

For the quick photoshoot, Price wore a long white patterned dress, thanking Dame & Maiden for the piece in her caption.

“Oh hey,” she wrote. “Thanks @dameandmaiden for the dress. Photos by @jivey.”

Ivey also shared a number of photos from the session on his own page, writing, “The hypnotist collector and her walking antique.”

In one shot, Price rests her head on her husband’s shoulder as they both affectionately cradle Price’s bump.

Price originally revealed that she was pregnant during a show at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena in November. Price was serving as an opener for Jack White when she shared the happy news on stage.

“I’ve been hiding something behind my guitar,” she told the audience. “We’re expecting a baby this May.”

The musician later shared a video of the moment on Instagram, which saw Price make her announcement to cheers from the crowd.

“Played Bridgestone Arena tonight and shared some news with the crowd… I have been hiding something behind my guitar for a few months now,” she captioned the clip. “My husband and I are expecting a baby this May. Love you to the moon and back @jivey.”

Price and Ivey, who is also her bandmate, welcomed twin boys Ezra and Judah in 2010, but Ezra passed away two weeks later due to a heart ailment.

“That was a whole ‘nother period of depression after losing the baby,” Price told PEOPLE after sharing that she initially thought she and her husband wouldn’t be able to have children.

After the loss, Price turned to alcohol, eventually spending three days in Davidson County jail after a night of heavy drinking.

“When you lose a child you cope differently,” the 35-year-old said, crediting Ivey’s support after Ezra’s death. “I think it’s amazing that our marriage lasted after that because the statistics are not in our favor. But he’s been there right beside me.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @jivey