Country Singer Justin Carter Killed in Accidental Shooting at Age 35

Country singer Justin Carter has passed away at 35 following an accidental shooting. The incident occurred in Texas at Carter’s apartment while the rising country singer was shooting a new music video. A gun being used on the shoot was brought to the apartment and discharged, killing Carter.

According to E! News, the death was confirmed by the singer’s management team Thursday.

“Justin had potential to, you know, in our eyes, and lots of other people’s eyes to be the next Garth Brooks,” Mark Atherton of Triple Threat Management told ABC13 in Houston.

Carter’s passing was first announced by a posting to his fans on his social media pages.

“Justin Is No Longer With Us, He Has Passed Away. He Will Be Missed By Us All, He Was Always Full Of Joy, Laughter, And Loved On So Many People In His Life,” the message posted on his Facebook said. “Justin Appreciated All His Fans And Their Support. Justin Loved All Of You. Thank You All For Your Support! We Will Have More Details Releasing Soon On How You Can Help Donate & Help His Family With Burial And Everything! Rest In Heaven My Brother!”

The late singer’s mother, Cindy McClellan told ABC13 that “music was his world” while talking about her son. “He was always there for everybody.”

Carter had only recently singed his deal with Triple Threat Management according to ABC13. The company plans on releasing the rest of the singer’s music with the proceeds going to his family.

The Facebook page for Carter has been flooded with a stream of memorials and well wishes from friends and fans. A PayPal has been set up by Carter’s mother for donations and assistance with burial expenses.

Carter’s mother also posting a message providing an update to fans on what happened and what comes next.

“In regards to everyone who loves Justin Carter this is his mother. This was ruled as an unfortunate accident,” she wrote on Facebook. “A great loss for our family. He will be missed but will for ever be in our hearts.”

Another post from friend and musician BJ Zamar was shared on the page, calling Carter “talented” and a “goof friend with a great heart.”

“I pray that you are in a better place now and I pray for the strength of your family. I’ll NEVER forget Our Moment we had ups and downs in this crazy journey through making our dreams reality and The moments filled with Laughter,” Zamar wrote in his post. “I just hate the fact we made Timeless music together and now your not here to receive love back with me from those who will adore and appreciate it.”