Country Musician Christopher Bradley Dies in Car Crash

An Irish musician who died after a car crash on Saturday has been described as a "very talented and gifted young man." In the early hours of Saturday, Oct.14, at around 2 a.m., Christopher Bradley, from Desertmartin, was a passenger in a car involved in a crash with a tractor on the northbound M1 between Junctions 12 and 14 at Mooremont in Co Louth. Two other men, aged 20 and 60, traveling in the vehicle were treated at the hospital for injuries believed not to be life-threatening.

In his 30s, the late Bradley was a drummer for Irish country music star Declan Nerney. Nerney released a statement via Ireland Live: "It is with great sadness that I relay the news that our good friend and colleague Chris Bradley passed away in the early hours of Saturday morning, October 14 in a tragic car accident in Co Louth."

Nerney continued: "Chris was a magnificent drummer and, above all that, an even better colleague and friend. He was the life and soul of the party, always lit up a room with his great sense of humour and a powerful legion of fans." He added, "While we are all so devastated by this sad news, we must keep his heartbroken wife, Gabrielle, two children – Darcey and Brogan, Parents, siblings, and extended family members in our thoughts and prayers. May god give them the strength to get them through the dark days ahead."

Nerney concluded, "We must also keep our other two band members, Bob and Jerome, who were also involved in this horrific accident, in our thoughts and prayers and wish them a speedy recovery. I would like to thank you all for your kind messages and support at this very dark time."

According to reports, Bradley was returning from a dance with his bandmates in County Kildare when the accident occurred.

A number of country music stars have mourned the tragic death of the father-of-two. Tyrone singer Barry Kirwan took to Facebook to express his condolences.

"I can't believe I'm even writing this post," he said. "Only two weeks ago, I was sitting chatting with Chris out at the hooley in the sun about life, our wives and our kids, and about how much we were enjoying life as daddy's. How cruel the world can be that you were tragically taken last night.

"You wouldn't have met a more genuine man than Chris Bradley. This world has lost a gent of a man, and the country music scene has lost such a talented drummer. My thoughts and prayers are with Chris's wife, Gabrielle, and his two beautiful children. Also thinking about Chris' bandmates Bob, Jerome, and Declan. Condolences to the wider Bradley family. Go rest high Chris. Rest in peace my friend."

A spokesperson for media production and broadcast company Keltic Country TV was quoted as saying, "Everyone in the Irish country music world are shocked and saddened to learn of the sudden death of outstanding musician Chris Bradley. Everyone at Keltic Country are keeping his family and band members in our hearts and prayers."

A family notice describes Bradley as a "loving Husband of Gabrielle, devoted Father to Darcey and Brogan. Very much loved Son of Mario and Monica. Brother of Liam, Fiona, Dermot, and Laura. Uncle of Michael, Fearghal, Lorcan, Leanne, and Nicola. Son in law of Gabriel and Donna McGilligan, brother in law to Louise, Breige, Joseph, Paul, and Shannon."