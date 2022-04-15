Country Music Star Dustin Lynch Talks Growing up Near Dickel Distillery, Reveals Favorite Way to Drink Bourbon (Exclusive)

✖

Dustin Lynch is a globe-trotting, platinum-selling country music superstar these days but he wasn't always. Once upon a time, he was just a young Tullahoma, Tennessee boy growing up near the George Dickel distillery. Recently, Lynch took a break from his Party Mode tour — where he's playing some of his classics, as well as songs off his new album Blue in the Sky — for an exclusive chat with PopCulture.com to talk music and share his favorite way to drink the newly released Dickel Bourbon.

Speaking to us virtually from the George Dickel distillery in Cascade Hollow, Lynch shared he actually grew up about a mile up the hill. "It's something that I, even as a kid, I didn't even realize I was inhaling," he said. "But the tower mass smell coming out of this distillery was something that was always in the air. I didn't realize how cool that was until I started getting to travel the world and play my music. You always get asked the question, 'Where are you from?' Not a lot of people know where Tullahoma, Tennessee is, but then whenever you say George Dickel they're like, 'Oh yeah, I've heard of your town.' I was like, 'Well, that's our creek water. You've tasted it, too.'"

When it comes to how Lynch takes his Dickel bourbon, the "Small Town Boy" singer confessed he is a simple man. "I enjoy it just on the rocks. It finishes so smooth," he said. "It kind of shocked me whenever they brought this to me and asked if I'd give my opinion on it. I'm going, 'Dickel bourbon? I mean, I don't, let's see, I don't know.' Man, it's just so smooth. It finishes very sweet for me."

Lynch explained that he doesn't "feel like I need to mix it" but he has on occasion. "This past weekend on the "Party Mode" tour, I mixed it a little bit. Anything that's got a little citrus to it," he said, then offering a mixure that many people may not have considered before now. "From my hometown, we're really proud of Sun Drop, which is kind of a regional citrus sugary soda," he said. "It's really good mixed with that."

The Sun Drop style bourbon isn't the only one Lynch is partial to, however. "There's a concoction that I came across years ago at a country club, and it's, you take Dickel bourbon and with, you fill it almost all the way with Sprite and then a splash of cranberry," he shared. "That's a very refreshing drink in a way that I like to enjoy whisky during the warmer months." Fans can next catch Lynch out on the road with the "Party Mode" tour rolls through Pikeville, Kentucky on April 21. A full list of tour dates can be found here.