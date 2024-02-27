Country Music Couple Welcomes Baby No. 3

Gabby Barrett and Cade Foehner have welcomed their third child. The American Idol couple announced the birth of daughter Ivy Josephine, whom they plan to call "Ivy Jo," on Saturday, Feb. 17, adding her to their family, which also includes daughter Baylah, 2, and son Augustine, 15 months.

"Our third baby arrived earth side early this morning, at home. Another life to love and cherish," Barrett, 23, and Foehner, 28, wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of their daughter's toes. "Praising God for His kindness!" The new parents, who met on American Idol Season 16 in 2018, tied the knot in October 2019 after a seven-month engagement and would go on to add daughter Baylah and son Augustine to their family in January 2021 and October 2022, respectively. The couple then announced in August 2023 that they would be adding a third child to their family.

Barrett and Foehner have been open about making their relationship work amid their busy careers and home lives. The "Growin' Up Raising You" singer shared on the Unexpected with Hannah Love podcast in January that she's turned down "large song opportunities" in her own career so as not to make her husband "uncomfortable" with any of her musical pairings.

"There's been large song opportunities that have come in for me to duet on or be a part of, and something between myself and my husband... I respect him a ton, and I listen to what he has to say, and I think he deserves that," Barrett explained. The "I Hope" singer added, "There's been songs that have been not appropriate to sing wording-wise, like these love songs that are really intimate wording-wise. And then when you accept a song, there's obligations that go along with it, that you could sing it on awards shows together, you might be doing interviews together. What does that look like on the stage? What does that dynamic look like if I'm singing with another man? Is that gonna make my husband uncomfortable? Probably."

She continued of Foehner, "I respect him and love him so much that I am not going to jeopardize my marriage to do a duet with somebody. I care about this a lot more and I pray and hope and know that God will bless my efforts in trying to keep my marriage straight and not... just for a duet or whatever it is." Despite some of the comments she's gotten about that boundary, Barrett doesn't have a problem with her decisions. "I have tons of people say that to me, or have texted me, or have commented about me and said, 'She's ruining her career by talking about these things, and by X, Y and Z,'" she said. "Because I treasure a Godly marriage over anything the world could offer."