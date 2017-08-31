Country Stars Blake Shelton and Dierks Bentley Make Their ‘Carpool Karaoke’ Debut

After introducing the segment, "Carpool Karaoke" on The Late Late Show with James Corden, audiences from around the world have been obsessed with watching their favorite artists sing along to music from the passenger seat.

And with the success of Jimmy Fallon's "Lip Sync Battle" on The Tonight Show turned Spike TV favorite, it's no wonder Corden would take the idea and run with it, with the help of Apple Music.

In the first promotional clip released for the new series, Corden is evidently not in every episode, but has an impressive roster of celebs invited to sing their heart out while driving. From the stars of Game of Thrones to NBA champs, to some of our favorite country stars, the late night host's got quite a lot of A-list friends taking part.

While Miley Cyrus teams up with her sister, Noah and father, Billy Ray, Shelton is paired up with Chelsea Handler, where he sings Bon Jovi; and Sheryl Crow with Dierks Bentley, who are seen leaving the car for some honky-tonk Nashville fun.

Starring pop stars Shakira, Joe Jonas and Ariana Grande, as well as Hollywood mega stars, Gwyneth Paltrow and Will Smith, the clip is set to Willie Nelson's classic travel anthem "On the Road Again."

However, for fans looking to tune in, you must be a subscriber of Apple Music to view the full clips.

Photo credit: Twitter / @thesarahthurman