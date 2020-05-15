Luke Bryan Stadium Concert Postponed to 2021 Following Coronavirus Pandemic

✖

A stadium concert set to be held by Luke Bryan has been postponed until May 30, 2021, due to the coronavirus pandemic. JAC Live president Eric Ryan announced the change on Friday, according to Business Journal Daily.

"Due to the COVID-19 situation and scheduling conflicts, w are moving the event to next so that the community can safely come together when the time is right," Ryan said. Anyone who had a ticket to the June 13 event at Youngstown State University can request a refund from Ticketmaster and receive one within the next 30 days. However, the tickets will also be honored for the new 2021 date. Bryan is set to be the fourth Y-Live concert series at Stambaugh Stadium, which can hold 20,000 people.

On Thursday, Bryan surprised ICU nurse Cassidy Gubin with a video chat on Good Morning America. "Thank you for everything you are doing on the frontline, you're inspiring people like us," Bryan told Gubin. "We're told to sit home and you're told to go straight into the hospital where actively sick patients are so you are certainly a hero to me."

When not performing, Bryan also works as one of the judges of American Idol, which was just renewed for a fourth season on ABC. However, Bryan, nor fellow judges Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, have been signed on to return. Although that's not unusual, as when the show was renewed for Season 3 last year, the trio of judges didn't renew their contracts for several months. Host Ryan Seacrest is also not signed to return, though that could all change in the coming weeks.

The show, like numerous other productions, had to adapt mid-season to accommodate the social distancing guidelines that have been put in place as a result of coronavirus. As Bryan, his fellow judges, Seacrest and the contestants all broadcast remotely from their homes, the country singer told ABC Audio back in March that this season has been one of his favorites to work on. "The best part of the new season is we're seeing more songwriters come out with better songs," Bryan said. "Songwriters and people that think that they don't fit the American Idol criteria, they're coming out."

While Bryan won't be performing at Youngstown State University in June, he will be presiding over the Season 3 finale of American Idol. The episode will air Sunday at 8 p.m. on ABC.