Luke Bryan Surprises ICU Nurse Working Frontlines of Coronavirus Pandemic: 'You're Certainly a Hero to Me'

Luke Bryan recently teamed up with Good Morning America to thank an ICU nurse working on the front lines during the coroanvirus pandemic, surprising Cassidy Gubin with TJ Holmes on Holmes' segment "Tell TJ." Gubin works in Memphis, Tennessee and has been working 12-hour shifts taking care of COVID-19 patients at Baptist Memorial Hosptail and Holmes told Robin Roberts that he surprised her between shifts with a "pick-me-up."

Over a video call, Gubin chatted with Holmes, who asked her what she does as "an escape" for herself. "I love to go on long walks, it just relaxes me, and I love listening to music when I do that," she said. Gubin named Bryan when Holmes asked who she likes to listen to, explaining, "his songs always just make me smile." Holmes brought up Bryan's song "Rain Is a Good Thing," which Gubin dubbed her "favorite" before Bryan himself appeared in a new chat window and began singing his hit. "Oh my gosh!" Gubin exclaimed. "Is this for real?" "How are you?" Bryan asked her. "Thank you for everything you are doing on the frontline, you're inspiring people like us.We're told to sit home and you're told to go straight into the hospital where actively sick patients are so you are certainly a hero to me."

"You have no idea how much that means to me, and thank you so much for your music because it's all I listen to, it always makes me smile," Gubin told the American Idol judge. "Oh my gosh, that was the coolest thing I've ever done," she said when Bryan left the call. She also spoke with Holmes about her work during the pandemic. "I work in an intensive care unit and you see things that you would think you would only hear on TV or see and you couldn't really imagine," Gubin said, adding that she had a scary experience when the machine that filters the air she breathes stopped working during her very first day treating COVID-19 patients.

She wanted to continue, but said that she thought, "I'm not gonna make a mistake and do that, because if I get sick then I'm not gonna be able to come back and help my patients." Gubin said her coworker told her, "You need to get out there and take care of yourself." "And so that's what I did," she said. When Holmes asked if she was scared, she replied, "I am a little bit, but I wouldn't change my job for the world. I signed up to help people and that’s what I want to do."