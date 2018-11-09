Watch Cole Swindell Perform ‘Love You Too Late’ on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Cole Swindell performed his new single, “Love You Too Late” on the country music-themed episode of Dancing With the Stars, held on Nov. 5. The song, from his recent All of It album, is one of the most energetic songs Swindell has ever released.

“[It] is probably the most up tempo song on the album, maybe the most up-tempo song I’ve ever recorded,” Swindell explained, via ABC News Radio. “This thing sounds like it’s an ’80s rock [song], just screaming tempo. It’s rocking. But also lyrics are important to me and this song is well written, I feel like.”

Swindell performed the song on Dancing With the Stars, which unfortunately ended with actor and country music singer John Schneider being eliminated from the competition.

“[I’m] not sad at all,” Schneider wrote on Facebook following his departure from the show. “This was indeed one of the most wonderful experiences of my life! I feel like Emma [Slater] and I are winners winners winners! My love to everyone who voted in [and] supported us during this amazing experience! Now continue to vote for my friends on dancing with the stars and I will do a live feed sometime in the next couple of days after I am rested up! Thank you again for this wonderful experience!”

DeMarcus Ware and his pro partner, Lindsay Arnold were also eliminated from DWTS, leaving six couples, including Bobby Bones and his partner, Sharna Burgess, heading to the semifinals. With only three weeks to go, Bones hinted that he was doing all he could to stay in the competition, including flying through the air.

View this post on Instagram Brb. Training to fly. A post shared by Bobby Bones (@mrbobbybones) on Nov 6, 2018 at 5:09pm PST

“Training to fly,” Bones teased on Instagram.

Bones promised that he was determined to give his best in an attempt to take home the coveted Mirrorball trophy.

“We’re just going to wake up in the morning and go back to work, really,” Bones told On the Red Carpet. “That’s what it is to us. We’re excited to be able to move on, and that our people put us here, and we just want to represent for them. So we’re going to work harder. We’re going to keep working, because we didn’t get here because of my feet. She’s got me to a place, and they’ve got me to a place, and now we’ve got to close the shop down.”

Dancing With the Stars airs on Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

