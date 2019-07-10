Cole Swindell Ends Relationship With Model Barbie Blank

Cole Swindell is back on the market. The 36-year-old has reportedly ended his relationship with model and professional wrestler Barbie Blank, three months after confirming their relationship, by walking the red carpet together at the 2019 ACM Awards.

E! News reported the split, after fans noticed the two celebrities were no longer following each other on social media.

Throughout his career, Swindell has chosen to remain quiet about his private life, preferring that fans focus on his music.

“I choose not to really talk about that,” Swindell told PopCulture.com at a media event last year. “I know people are interested and some people, they’re all about it. I’d like to keep some part of my life private, but I’m not dating anybody currently.”

Neither Swindell nor Blank, who was known as Kelly Kelly in WWE, has publicly commented on the split, but Swindell certainly has plenty to keep him busy. The “Break Up in the End” singer is currently on the road with Luke Bryan, on his Sunset Repeat Tour, and will also join Bryan for his upcoming Farm Tour as well.

“I remember meeting him on fraternity steps, front porch of my fraternity house, and he sat down and played a song he had written,” Swindell recalled to PopCulture.com. “At that point I was just playing in bars and singing cover songs, kind of falling in love with being on stage. I remember he played a song he’d written and it blew my mind that he wrote that, so that kind of started my whole songwriting phase for me. He’s always been a huge influence.”

Swindell and Bryan are not only singers, but they are also established songwriters, with Swindell writing several songs Bryan recorded, including “Roller Coaster” and “Beer in the Headlights.” With a lot of time left on the road together, Swindell is hoping for plenty of time to collaborate.

“We’re excited about it and we talked about it yesterday,” Swindell told PopCulture.com. “We’re both big songwriters and we’d love to do it at least, and so we’re looking forward to try and come up with new music. I mean, it’s not every day you’re out there with one of your buddies and much less he’s a great songwriter. That’s what I love to do.”

Swindell’s current single, “Love You Too Late,” is currently in the Top 25. Download the song, and find tour dates, at ColeSwindell.com.

