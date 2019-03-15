CMT’s Next Women of Country’s Rachel Wammack Announces Engagement

CMT’s Next Women of Country’s Rachel Wammack is engaged! The singer shared the good news on social media.

“I’M GOING TO BE MRS. NOAH PURCELL!!!!!!!” Wammack announced, using all caps.

Purcell, who is also a musician, and Wammack have been dating at least since 2017, with Purcell appearing to be equally as excited about tying the knot with Wammack.

“I don’t wanna brag or anything, but she’s totally going to be my wife,” Purcell wrote on his own Instagram page, along with a photo of Wammack wearing her new diamond.

It’s a big week for Wammack. The Alabama native also just released her second single, “Enough.” The song, which follows her debut “Damage,” is from an upcoming new album, to be released on RCA Records.

“In a world where we get tangled in a web of social media comparisons, materialistic goals, and fame-driven mindsets, I wanted to take a step back and capture what is really important to me,” said Wammack in a statement. “That’s my family, that’s my brand new fiancé Noah — it’s the people who fill our cup and encourage us in the moments when we need it the most.

“Everything else in this life — the good and the bad — is just extra,” she added. “Sometimes we give those feelings more power than they should have to rule our emotions and this song is a reminder of that for all of us.”

Wammack is honored to be part of the CMT’s Next Women of Country class, along with Tenille Townes, Stepanie Quayle, Leah Turner and more.

“All these women are working just as hard as the men,” Wammack told PopCulture.com. “I just got off radio tour for four months of working around the US and playing at different stations, and it is a time where I just believe people need to believe in women, and believe in our stories, and believe that women do want to hear women on the radio, and that men do want to hear women on the radio. I’m really ready to be a part of that change.”

Wammack spent part of last year serving as the opening act on Brett Young’s CMT on Tour: Here Tonight trek. She will play at several fairs and festivals over the next several months. Find dates, and download “Enough,” at Wammack’s website.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of RCA Records/Joseph Llanes