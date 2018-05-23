CMT Awards Performers Include Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton and More

The first round of performers for the 2018 CMT Music Awards have been revealed, and some of country music’s biggest stars are set to grace the stage for the annual event.

Performers announced Wednesday include Blake Shelton, Chris Stapleton, Kelly Clarkson, Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Bryan and Sam Hunt, who will perform during the show, which airs from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Wednesday, June 6.

Clarkson will perform her version of the rock song “American Woman,” the theme of the upcoming Paramount Network series of the same title debuting the day after the awards. The show is inspired by the upbringing of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards and follows Bonnie (Alicia Silverstone), an unconventional mother struggling to raise her two daughters after leaving her husband with the help of her two best friends, Kathleen (Mena Suvari) and Diana (Jennifer Bartels) in 1970s Los Angeles.

The awards will air on CMT at 8 p.m. ET. Little Big Town’s Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman, Jimi Westbrook, and Phillip Sweet will host the show. Fans can vote for the winners until June 4 at CMT.com.

Categories include “Video of the Year,” “Male Video of the Year,” “Female Video of the Year,”, “Duo Video of the Year,” “Group Video of the Year,” “Breakthrough Video of the Year,” “Collaborative Video of the Year” and “CMT Performance of the Year.”

This year’s nominations make history as pop acts Bebe Rexha and Justin Timberlake received their first CMT Music Award nomination, with Rexha scoring nods for “Meant to Be” with Florida Georgia Line and Timberlake for “Say Something” with Chris Stapleton.

Carrie Underwood, who currently holds the records for most CMT Music Awards wins, is tied for the most nominations with Jason Aldean, who scored four nods.

Additional performers will be announced soon.

Photo Credit: Debby Wong / Shutterstock.com