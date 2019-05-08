CMT Music Awards: Carly Pearce ‘Amazed’ by Success of Debut Single

Carly Pearce had an instant hit with her debut single, “Every Little Thing.” The song, which was the title track of her freshman album, landed at the top of the charts, sealing Pearce’s place in country music.

It was Pearce who announced the nominees for the 2019 CMT Music Awards on the Today Show, but when she finished reading the nominees for Female Video of the Year, Little Big Town appeared on a screen behind her to reveal that Pearce was also nominated in the category, for her “Every Little Thing” video.

“It has been an incredible experience watching fans embrace ‘Every Little Thing’ in such a big way and I am truly amazed at how my life has changed in the last year,” Pearce said. “Now, to not only be invited to announce the CMT Music Awards nominees, but to hear my own name for Female Video of the Year, takes it all to another level. I’m so grateful for all of the love!”

Pearce might have a nomination for “Every Little Thing,” but it was her current single, “Closer to You,” which she performed from the Today Show stage.

Pearce’s “Closer to You” video includes a cameo by her future husband, Michael Ray, who she reveals will also appear on her upcoming new album as well.

“To be able to say he’s a guest on my album, and in my [‘Closer to You’] music video – I never thought in a million years I would be marrying another artist, but now it makes so much sense,” Pearce told PopCulture.com. “I never thought I would find an artist that is so similar in the way that they approach their career, and their life like he does. He’s just awesome.”

Pearce might have had a lot of success with Every Little Thing, which also included her Top 15 single, “Hide the Wine,” but she hints fans will get a new side of her with her sophomore record.

“Seeing the girl on the Every Little Thing album cover, I see her and there’s so much that she doesn’t know yet,” Pearce revealed “I think that’s how I’ve approached this next album is, ‘What doesn’t she know?’ And there’s a lot of songs on there and a lot of just moments. Even the images that we’re using for this new record, I think there’s a lot that you’re going to see and feel that wouldn’t have worked on the first record.

“There was a reason for that – because I hadn’t lived it yet or hadn’t faced it yet or I hadn’t become exactly who I’m meant to be,” she continued. “And I think because I was so welcomed with open arms into the country music family, I feel like I have my foundation so now I can kind of fly a little.”

Little Big Town will host the 2019 CMT Music Awards for the second year in a row. The ceremony will air live on CMT from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, June 5, at 8 p.m. ET.

Photo Credit: Getty images/ Mike Coppola