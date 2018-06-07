What Time Are the 2018 CMT Awards?

The 2018 CMT Music Awards are finally here, with he show set to air live from Nashville on Wednesday, June 6 starting at 8 p.m. ET on CMT. The broadcast will be hosted by Little Big Town.

Performers include Carrie Underwood, Florida Georgia Line, Jason Aldean, Dan + Shay, Little Big Town, Blake Shelton, Chris Stapleton, Kelly Clarkson, Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Bryan and Sam Hunt. Dierks Bentley will also perform with the Brothers Osborne, and Darius Rucker will perform with Aldean, Luke Bryan and Charles Kelley.

The broadcast will see the television premieres of several new songs, including Florida Georgia Line’s “Simple,” Hunt’s “Downtown’s Dead” and Clarkson’s “American Woman,” which is the theme of the upcoming Paramount Network series of the same title debuting the day after the awards. The show is inspired by the upbringing of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards.

In addition, Carly Pearce, Devin Dawson, LANCO, Russell Dickerson, Lindsay Ell and Walker Hayes will be performing on the show’s Ram Trucks Side Stage.

As far as trophies go, Jason Aldean, Carrie Underwood and Florida Georgia Line lead the pack with four nominations each, with Underwood currently holding the record for most CMT Awards won with 17.

On Wednesday morning, the final five nominees for Video of the Year were announced, along with their voting hashtags, which can be used through the show this evening. The good news was delivered by Blake Shelton and Hoda Kotb on the Today show, which aired from Shelton’s new bar, Ole Red, on Lower Broadway in Nashville. The nominees:

Blake Shelton, “I’ll Name the Dogs” #VoteBlake

Thomas Rhett, “Marry Me” #VoteThomas

Brett Young, “Mercy” #VoteBrett

Kane Brown featuring Lauren Alaina, “What Ifs” #VoteKane

Luke Combs, “When It Rains It Pours” #VoteLuke

Presenters include Alaina, Young, Combs, Leon Bridges, RaeLynn, Rascal Flatts, Sugarland, Backstreet Boys, This Is Us star Chrissy Metz, Olympian Lindsey Vonn, NHRA drag racer Courtney Force, actor Garrett Hedlund, the Today show host Hoda Kotb, Johnny Knoxville, The Joel McHale Show‘s Joel McHale, Nashville Predators player P.K. Subban, CMT hosts Cody Alan and Katie Cook and Nashville stars Kaitlin Doubleday, Lennon Stella and Maisy Stella.

The 2018 CMT Music Awards will air on CMT, and fans can watch online by signing in with a cable provider on CMT.com. They can also purchase a 24-hour day pass to watch the show or stream the awards on CMT’s app. A pre-show live stream will also air on CMT’s Facebook page from 7-8 p.m. ET.

Photo Credit: Debby Wong / Shutterstock.com