CMT Announces 'Feed The Front Line LIVE' Special With Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Kenny Chesney and More

CMT and Feed The Front Line have teamed up to announced an upcoming virtual benefit concert, Feed The Front Line LIVE, Presented By CMT, a star-studded event airing on CMT's Facebook and YouTube channels on Wednesday, May 20. The special is supporting Feed The Front Line’s mission to provide free meals to frontline COVID-19 employees, essential workers and others in need while supporting struggling local restaurants. The multi-hour broadcast will include three separate ‘mealtime’ streams airing throughout the day: breakfast (10am ET), lunch (2pm ET) and dinner (8pm ET).

The special will feature at-home performances from artists including: Avril Lavigne, Billy Ray Cyrus, Blanco Brown, Brad Paisley, Brett Young, Caitlyn Smith, Carly Pearce, Cassadee Pope, Caylee Hammack, Charlie Worsham, Chase Rice, Dustin Lynch, Faith Hill, Grace Potter, Hailey Whitters, Jimmie Allen, Jon Pardi, Jordan Davis, Kelsea Ballerini, Kenny Chesney, Kip Moore, Kylie Morgan, Lori McKenna, Rita Wilson, Russell Dickerson, Sam Williams, Scotty McCreery, Sheryl Crow, Tenille Townes, Tim McGraw, Tucker Beathard and more. There will also be surprise virtual appearances and stories directly from frontline heroes and restaurant owners who have been sustained by Feed The Front Line donations. The organization was founded in March 2020 and has raised over $750,000 and delivered close to 50,000 meals to front line workers.

"Feed the Front Line is grateful to partner with CMT and country music's biggest stars in our mission to support restaurants and feed frontline workers and other people most in need during the COVID-19 crisis," said Maggie McGraw, vice president of Feed the Front Line's Nashville chapter. "We hope viewers that are able to make a donation will consider doing so to help us bring more food to more people across the country."

Maggie McGraw is McGraw and Hills' second-oldest daughter and helped to spearhead FTFL's Nashville chapter along with 15 other Vanderbilt students, alumni and other local young professionals. During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show this week, McGraw praised his daughter's efforts, saying that "she's doing a great job" and is "really proud of her," he said. "She's doing great stuff." He also discussed the coronavirus pandemic, telling DeGeneres, "I certainly feel for everybody out there that's going through... losing someone and being sick and losing their jobs and stuff. We're inspired so much by seeing these nurses, how hard they work in these hospitals, and my sister was a nurse, it's crazy to see the dedication that the front line workers have."