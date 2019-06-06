CMT Awards: Bobby Bones and JWoww Make Unlikely Pairing During Ceremony

The 2019 CMT Music Awards brought Dancing With the Stars winner Bobby Bones and Jersey Shore star Jenni “JWoww” Farley for a special moment we didn’t know we wanted.

The radio personality and the MTV star took the stage together to present an award during the star-studded event held in Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena and poked fun at their odd pairing.

“CMT is known for uniting artists the you may not expect to share the same stage, like JWoww and Bobby Bones,” Bones said to laughs from the audience and his co-presenter.

“But CMT unites them mashing up musical genres and delivering unforgettable once-in-a-lifetime performances,” he added.

“Over the last year, CMT took that to the next level,” Farley said before presenting the nominees for CMT Performance of the year.

The nominees included Boyz II Men and Brett Young — who also performed together earlier in the show — for “Motownphilly” on CMT Crossroads, Leon Bridges and Luke Combs with “Beautiful Crazy” from CMT Crossroads, from 2018 CMT Artists of the Year Brandie Carlile and Maren Morris’ “Natural Woman”, Meghan Trainor and Brett Eldredge for CMT Crossroads “Let You Be Right,” from 2018 CMT Artists of the Year, Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman and Gladys Knight “I Can’t Make You Love Me” and Shawn Mendes and Zac Brown Band.

Bones and Farley then announced Combs and Bridges for their performance of “Beautiful Crazy.”

Fans of the reality television personalities were delighted to see them together during the awards ceremony.

Bobby Bones at the CMTs. That’s it. That’s the tweet. Loveeee him. #CMTAwards — Lucie (@lucieflax) June 5, 2019

Yo. And they done brought @JENNIWOWW out here?!? Boiiiii #CMTawards — Megan Marcelle H (@Megallo1215) June 6, 2019

JWoww made headlines earlier in the night when she and boyfriend Zack Clayton Carpinello had their awards show debut as they arrived on the blue carpet for the event.

The reality star and the professional wrestler have been dating for several months but have been friends for years, with Farley revealing recently her children call Carpinello “Baby.”

“Greyson calls him ‘Baby,’ so he’s always like, ‘Hi, Baby!’ and Meilani’s always known him as [my friend] Erica’s brother, so that’s how I wanted to keep it with the kids, so it’s not an awkward transition,” Farley told Entertainment Tonight. “So, they’ve just always known him as one of our really close friends.”

“[Meilani] honestly probably likes him more than me at this point, because he’s cooler and will do a lot more,” she joked. “And I’m like, the mom yelling in the background. But it’s fine. I’ll let him have his moments.”