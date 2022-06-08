CMA Fest: Man Taken Into Custody After Allegedly Threatening Festival's Crowds

✖

A man is in police custody after allegedly making threats against crowds at CMA Fest 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. Cheatham County Sheriff Mike Breedlove confirmed, per NewsChannel5, that a man was taken into custody for questioning and a mental evaluation after he allegedly made threats possibly targeting crowds at CMA Fest. The man has not been publicly identified or charged with any crimes at this time.

According to the Tennessee State Police and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the unidentified man allegedly made the threats in an email. Although exact details of the threats are unclear, the man is accused of making threats against the crowd at the upcoming festival. The person who received the email alerted authorities in Cheatham County, and an immediate manhunt was sparked after the threats were deemed credible. The man was later taken into police custody for questioning and mental evaluation. It is unclear if he will face charges. Breedlove said the man owns several guns "and those weapons will be assessed."

Amid the threat and the series of recent mass shootings across the country, Nashville Metro Police are assuring festival goers that security is a top priority. There will be more than 200 officers working on traffic and security detail throughout the weekend event. CMA officials have also said they are working with the city to make sure everyone at the festival is safe.

"Due to the recent events across the country, as well as us putting on many events here in Nashville, we understand the need for security. We have implemented what I believe to be a very robust security plan for downtown," Metro Police Capt. Dayton Wheeler told local outlet News4. "It's not something I particularly want to get into the details with, but we have implemented some new policies that we are looking at starting with the CMA Fest."

Between 200,000 and 300,000 people are expected to gather in downtown Nashville from Thursday, June 9 through Sunday, June 12 for CMA Fest 2022, which is returning following a two-year postponement due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The lineup of performers includes country superstars such as Thomas Rhett, Jason Aldean, Kelsea Ballerini, Gabby Barrett, Dierks Bentley, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, Luke Combs, Russell Dickerson, Alan Jackson, Lady A, Carly Pearce, Darius Rucker, Cole Swindell, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, Lainey Wilson, Zac Brown Band and more. Additional performing artists include Lauren Alaina, Jimmie Allen, Ingrid Andress, Tenille Arts, Priscilla Block, Danielle Bradbery, BRELAND, Blanco Brown, Callista Clark, Easton Corbin, and Jessie James Decker.