‘CMA Country Christmas’ Viewers Sound off on Reba McEntire’s Wardrobe Changes

CMA Country Christmas host Reba McEntire started the show with a red dress, then changed to a silver one later on. The wardrobe change earned love from her fans.

McEntire opened the show in a red dress for “The Man With A Bag,” a big production number that featured kids dressed as elves behind her. However, when she later returned, she was seen in a sparking silver dress, complete with fringes. She wore that same dress for most of the show.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Later on, while performing “What Child Is This?” with The Isaacs, McEntire changed to a dark blue dress.

Time for a wardrobe change! You can’t ever have too much fringe! #CMAchristmas pic.twitter.com/N4tIAIiZZr — Reba (@reba) December 11, 2018

“That dress is definitely one of my favorites of your career! Hope you kept it to wear in the future,” one fan wrote.

“That dress is stunning and so are you,” another wrote.

“You can never go wrong with sparkles and fringe,” added another fan.

“Can we…. acknowledge that Reba looks like the cutest tree topper ever in that silver dress? [Reba], you get down with your fringe, girl,” added another.

“That silver dress is on my top favorite outfits of ALL time,” one McEntire fan wrote.

The two-hour concert special, pre-taped in Nashville, featured 14 acts performing more than 20 songs. Aside from her opening number, McEntire, 63, performed “The Christmas Song” and ended the show with “Let It Snow,” joined by many of the other acts.

This is McEntire’s second time hosting the CMA Country Christmas special. She has released three other Christmas albums, 1987’s Merry Christmas To You, 1999’s The Secret of Giving: A Christmas Collection and 2016’s My Kind of Christmas.

In a recent interview with PopCulture.com and other media, McEntire said she has already started her Christmas shopping, but does not want to be a grandmother who spoils her grandchildren.

“I have started my Christmas shopping,” shared the songstress during a recent interview. “I’m an internet girl, so when I see something, I usually buy four, because I want one and then I get somebody … all my buddies or my nieces and nephews and kids and grandkids, I’ll find something for them and I’ll buy it. Immediately.”

ABC will re-broadcast CMA Country Christmas on Saturday, Dec. 22 at 8 p.m. ET.

Photo credit: ABC Television Group