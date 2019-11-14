CMA Awards: Maren Morris Tears up While Accepting Album of the Year Award, Honors Late Producer Busbee

Maren Morris made fans and viewers tear up as she accepted the Album of the Year award at the 2019 CMAs in Nashville. The country singer took the stage in a stunning white gown after winning in the category for her work and was visibly emotional as she delivered a powerful speech, where she honored late music producer Busbee for his work on the album, GIRL.

“Thank you so much! This is incredible, thank you country music. Thank you to my peers in this room that I respect so much, for voting for me for this,” she said while holding back tears. “Thank you to my manager… my parents who are here. The love of my life Ryan (Hurd), thank you for always being in the seat next to me.

“Greg (Kurstin). Thank you so much for making this record with me. “GIRL” was the second song we ever wrote together, with Sarah Ehrins…”

She also honored the late Busbee saying, “We miss him so dearly… He texted me the morning that we got the nomination for Album of the Year this year. We were so excited.

“His wife, Jess, is here tonight and she looks so beautiful. Thank you for sharing your husband with us once a month. And my heart goes out to you and your beautiful daughters. I hope when they listen to this record, or any of the songs he made, that made us all better… they know how amazing their father was,” she added.

She ended her speech saying, “Thank you country music. Thank you fans. Thank you!”

Busbee, whose real name was Michael James Ryan, died in late September at the age of 42. A source told Variety at the time the beloved music producer was undergoing treatment for brain cancer after he was diagnosed in the summer. He was known for his work with artists like Morris, Keith Urban, Florida Georgia Line, Carly Pearce, Pink, Shakira, Christina Aguilera, Katy Perry and many more.

A memo from Warner Records co-chairman and CEO Aaron Bay-Schuck and co-chairman and COO Tom Corson to staff when news of his death first broke read, “Today we lost busbee, a dear friend, business partner with his company Altadena, and one of the best and brightest creative minds in music. busbee’s kindness and legacy will never be forgotten and our hearts and prayers go out to his family at this very difficult time.”

“Our hearts are broken by the loss of our beautiful friend,” shared Warner Chappell’s leadership. “He was an extraordinary human being whose generosity, spirituality and humor inspired everyone around him. An amazingly gifted songwriter, he used his talent, his music, and his love to break down boundaries and bring people together. He left us far too soon. Our deepest condolences go to his wonderful family and all his many friends. We love you.”

Busbee is survived by his wife Jessie and three children.