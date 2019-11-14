CMA Awards: It Sounded Like Luke Combs Was Just Booed, But Here’s What the Crowd Was Really Saying

Don’t worry CMA Awards viewers, Luke Combs did not get booed as he accepted the award for Male Vocalist of the Year. Some viewers of the ABC telecast of the country music awards show were confused after the singer was awarded the big award when they heard what appeared to be “boos” as he took the stage.

However, what they heard was not that at all, but, instead, a battle cry from his fans.

As first reported by The Tennessean on Twitter, the audience was not booing the results of the category but were screaming out his name.

Those are not boos at the #CMAawards. That’s @lukecombs’ fans screaming out his name as he takes home Male Vocalist of the Year. LUUUUUUKKKEEEE — Tennessean (@Tennessean) November 14, 2019

Still many fans on Twitter were confused by the moment, especially as Combs seemed uncomfortable by the response before accepting his award.

“Am I crazy or did I hear boos for Luke Combs?” One user commented.

“okay what we’re not gonna do is boo @lukecombs [eyeroll emoji],” another fan wrote.

“My vote was counted! Those aren’t boos those are Luuuuukes @lukecombs This is you bro!” Michael J On Air wrote as well.

Along with his big win, Combs also won the Song of the Year accolade for “Beautiful Crazy.” His win comes just a week after the release of his sophomore album, What You See Is What You Get.

Combs made headlines earlier in the day when he showed his fashion sense on the red carpet. The country star walked the carpet in a dark burgundy suit with black accents and a black button-up paired with black cowboy boots. He was joined by his fiancée Nicohle Hocking, who rocked a low-cut silver dress.

The couple announced their engagement last November and reportedly planning a 2020 wedding. The pair started dating in 2016.

“I’ll give you a hint. It’s one of the days next year,” Combs previously told PEOPLE. “One out of 365. We’re actually a lot farther along than I think we both thought we would be with our schedules. I’m excited about it. I really am. I’m looking forward to that day quite a bit.”

“Everything that you do is scrutinized or put in the public light, so it can be like: How do we do this?” Combs added about keeping details vague. “I don’t like the word ‘celebrity wedding,’ but how do you get a venue? Me and her would want to go look at the venue and make sure we like it. How do you go there and make sure that people working there aren’t going to say, ‘Hey, these people are getting married here?’”