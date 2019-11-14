‘Dancing With the Stars’ Hannah Brown and Alan Bersten Fuel Romance Rumors After Attending CMA Awards Together

Dancing With the Stars partners Hannah Brown and Alan Bersten fueled persistent romance rumors Wednesday night when they attended the 53rd Annual CMA Awards together. Brown, 25, wore a white Atelier Zuhra gown with a mock neck and intricate detailing while Bersten, 25, dressed in a black suit and printed button-down while the two walked the red carpet together.

They stood arm-in-arm and posed for photos ahead of the awards show, with the former Bachelorette also posing for some solo shots. Later during the awards ceremony, Brown presented Old Dominion with Vocal Group of the Year.

“We took a little break from semi-final rehearsal today,” Brown captioned a photo of the two of them on Instagram. “So excited to be celebrating music’s biggest night [CMAs]. Tune in tonight to watch me present!!”

Bersten also shared a photo of the two of them, writing, “We had rehearsals at 6:30 a.m. today! Now a little [CMA] to celebrate!”

The Alabama native and the DWTS pro have been at the center of romance rumors since the start of Season 28 when they were first paired together on the reality dance competition, with viewers noticing their chemistry right away.

They seemed to put the speculation to rest a few weeks ago, with Brown telling Us Weekly, “We are dance partners, and we have the best time together, and we have a friendship that is great. I think I’m done with roses, so mirrorball [trophy] is what we have our eye on.”

The two made it to the semifinals during Monday’s live episode of the competition. “There’s going to be a new side of Hannah,” Brown teased after the taping. “There’s going to be a nice and a different side. She’s going to be nice to me! No, I’m kidding. I’m really excited because we’re going to have more of an emotional dance, so I’m really excited for that. We haven’t really shown that side yet.”

Despite earning a spot in the semis, the couple will have to step up their game if they want to continue in the competition, as judge Carrie Ann Inaba told them as much last week. She criticized Brown for being “disconnected” from the dance, which Bersten admitted was “so accurate.”

“Hannah is incredible but she’s a bit insecure and I’ve been working so hard to get it. She has no reason to be insecure. She is such a beautiful, hardworking person,” he said.

DWTS airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

