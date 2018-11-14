Kenny Chesney Sends CMA Awards Message After News of Family Member’s Death Surfaces

Kenny Chesney has sent out a CMA Awards message after news of his family member’s death recently surfaced.

In a post on Twitter, Chesney posted about the recent announcement that he and David Lee Murphy had won the CMA award for Musical Event of the Year.

“Sometimes you hear songs & they just feel good. Occasionally one that feels good says something that people need to hear,” Chesney wrote in the tweet. “That’s how I felt about ‘Everything’s Gonna Be Alright’ when I heard it. Proud to have been part of this with my friend [David Lee Murphy].”

Many of Chesney’s fans tweeted back supportive and congratulatory messages to the singer in the wake of him receiving both great news and tragic news within hours of one another.

“A Big award for the hardest working humble humanitarian in Country Music!! Congratulations to you and Dave!! Hope you also win Entertainer of the Year!! This was your year, you are so kind and generous!!” one person commented.

“Kenny and David it is a special talent to write a song and to sing it. That song helps a lot of people from all walks of life to take a moment and understand that no matter what Everything’s Gonna Be Alright,” someone else wrote. “Thank you for being you!

“Proud to be a fan of both you and [David Lee Murphy]. I am also so happy you got this honor that you so deserve,” another fan tweeted. “Sorry to hear you won’t be there tonight but you are in my thoughts a prayers. Give my condolences to your family. Love you [Kenny Chesney.]

The message came just a short while after the CMA’s announced that Chesney would not be appearing on the award show, as previously scheduled, due to the sudden loss of a family member.

“CMA Musical Event of the Year winner & Entertainer of the Year nominee [Kenny Chesney] will be unable to appear on tonight’s telecast due to a death in the family,” a statement from the organization posted to Twitter read.

Chesney and Murphy were scheduled to perform “Everything’s Gonna Be Alright” during the award show.

