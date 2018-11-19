CMA Awards 2018: Carrie Underwood Belts out ‘Love Wins’ in Stunning Performance

Carrie Underwood captivated at Wednesday’s Country Music Association Awards as she performed “Love Wins” live from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

The pregnant singer-songwriter looked stunning as ever as she performed in a blue gown in front of a large LCD screen. As she belted out the song, which appears on her new album Cry Pretty, a flurry of purple, blue and orange lights flew around the screen.

Along with performing, Underwood co-hosted the show with Brad Paisley for the 11th year in a row.

“We were super excited to get the phone call to ask Brad and me to come back for an 11th year of the CMAs of hosting,” the 35-year-old said when the news was revealed in August. “We just always have a lot of fun. It’s definitely a lot of pressure and it’s a lot of work working on the CMAs, but at the end of the day, I love the team that we work with. We have a lot of fun, and we kinda get to be the ones that represent country music and we take our jobs very seriously, but we love what we do.”

The duo has made a ton of memories together since 2008, she continued.

“Looking back, we’ve had so many bits and jokes and things like that, but I think my favorite parts of the whole thing are the things that that we get to be involved in that people don’t see. Looking back, especially on the 50th Anniversary – that was so amazing being part of that open and kind of having that rehearsal band with my band and Brad’s band and all these legendary artists, seeing them all come together and work together,” Underwood said.

“They were swapping stories and laughing with each other because there were so many of them that haven’t seen each other in forever either so, it was just an amazing moment to be a part of,” she continued. “I’d say that’s way high up there on my list of favorite moments for the CMAs.”

Underwood wasn’t up on stage alone during her performance. The “Cry Pretty” artist is currently pregnant with her and husband Mike Fisher’s second child.

“Mike and Isaiah and I are absolutely over the moon and excited to be adding another little fish to our pond,” she said in her August announcement. “This has just been a dream come true, with album and with baby news and all that stuff, we’re so excited and so glad that you guys can share in this with us and be a part of this with us.”

Photo Credit: Getty Images / Michael Loccisano