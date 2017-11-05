Country Star Clint Black Is Developing a Christmas Musical

Clint Black, the country music star behind the hits, “A Better Man” and “When I Said I Do,” is working on a musical based on his Christmas albums. The project will also include new songs written by Black.

According to Broadway World, the project will get an industry reading on Dec. 4 in New York. The untitled show will be directed by Kent Nicholson. The book was written by James D. Sasser and Charles Vincent Burnell is music supervisor.

The musical is about an American veteran who returns home, only to struggle with fitting into his family as he fights PTSD. He also rediscovers the true meaning of Christmas.

Black has written new songs for the show, which will also include some of his original Christmas songs from 1995’s Looking For Christmas and 2004’s Christmas With You. The show also includes some of his other hits.

“I had toyed with the idea of writing a musical as I’m always looking for new challenges,” Black said in a statement to Broadway World. “When I met James Sasser, he asked if I’d ever considered ‘Broadway.’ I said, ‘not as a performer, the work week is too long!’ We decided we’d explore ideas together as writers and I introduced the idea of a Christmas story built around my original Christmas music from Looking for Christmas and Christmas With You.”

The 55-year-old Black released his first album in 1989 and is a member of the Grand Ole Opry. He released his most recent album, On Purpose, in 2015.

Photo Credit: Facebook/Clint Black