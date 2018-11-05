CJ Solar Premieres ‘American Girls’ Video

Singer-songwriter CJ Solar has just released the video for his current single, “American Girls.” The song is from his recent Get Away With It EP.

“We wanted to do a cool rock and roll throwback kind of video where we just had a ton of fun hanging out with friends,” Solar told PopCulture.com. “I think we pulled it off because we had a blast filming it!”

Solar conceptualized the entire video from start to finish, including the cameo of his good friend, Jerrod Niemann.

“Jerrod Niemann has been a friend for a couple years and gave me my first break cutting a song I wrote called ‘Blue Bandana,’” Solar explained. “When I was thinking about having someone wake us up at the end, I knew I wanted a friend to do it, and Jerrod was the first person that came to mind! It was super fun having him at the shoot.”

Solar also chose the eclectic wardrobe for the video, which featured plenty of his friends, including a close colleague and his own roommate.

“I wanted to go for a Kid Rock Woodstock 1999 look and figured the classic Adidas jumpsuit I wore would be a perfect thing,” explained Solar. “The Uncle Sam costume was the first one that popped up on Amazon, and our friend JD [Groover] who works at my publishing company Sea Gayle seemed like a great fit to be the fun ‘Drunkle Sam!’”

Solar’s recent video might be humorous, but he takes his job in the music industry very seriously. The rising star is also an established songwriter, who recently celebrated his first No. 1 hit with “Up Down,” from Morgan Wallen‘s freshman If I Know Me album. The song, which was also written by Hardy and Brad Clawson, is a collaboration between Wallen and Florida Georgia Line.

“I’d never met Morgan before, but this has all obviously brought us all a lot closer together,” said Solar. “I’ve written with all of them now which I hadn’t written with any of them before. It’s just been a great experience – definitely new friendships and work friendships … I think it’s changed all of our lives, for the better, just as far as songwriting goes hoping to pave a new path, getting us into newer and better rooms and people start to know your name.”

Solar has plenty of shows on the calendar for the remainder of 2018. Find dates at CJSolar.com. Download “American Girls” on iTunes.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Terry Wyatt