Country music fans will now be able to watch genre-centered programming 24/7 on a brand new channel, with Circle Network arriving on Peacock, NBCU's streaming service. Circle is the service’s first channel dedicated to country lifestyle and music programming and originally launched in January 2020 and now reaches a monthly audience of nearly 150 million via ad-supported streaming distribution partnerships, in addition to its linear distribution.

Circle Network can be accessed here. "There are more than 130 million people in the United States who identify as country music fans, and with Peacock, we are able to reach more of this growing fan base than ever before," Scott Bailey, President of Opry Entertainment Group, said in a statement. "We look forward to adding our artist-centered programming, like Opry Live, to their collection of high-quality content and channels."

On March 13, Blake Shelton will help support the channel's Peacock launch with a "Spring Blake" network takeover that will feature Shelton-themed episodes and performances from some of The Voice coach's closest friends. Fans can tune into "Spring Black" on Saturday, March 13 starting at 12pm ET on Circle.

"Blake is an iconic country music star, and we are excited to have him take over Circle Network for a night of all things Blake Shelton" said Drew Reifenberger, Circle Network General Manager. "Viewers will get an inside look into our favorite episodes and moments featuring Blake - from visits to the iconic ‘Ole Red’ hotspot, to live performances with his close friends and fellow country music stars. This also comes at a perfect time as we launch our partnership with Peacock, allowing even more country fans to take part in the journey."

Runaway June’s Natalie Stovall will kick off the festivities with episodes from Seasons 1 and 2 of her show The Southern Weekend where she will visit Shelton’s Ole Red restaurant in Nashville before meeting up with Canaan Smith at Prince’s Hot Chicken for a hot chicken challenge. Elsewhere during the takeover, Luke Combs and Craig Morgan will go for a duck hunt on Morgan’s lifestyle show Craig’s World, Shelton's former tour mates Howard and David Bellamy will reunite on their Bellamy Brothers’ Honky Tonk Ranch, and the "Minimum Wage" singer will make a video appearance on Charlie and Nan Kelley’s traveling talk show Authentic America.

At 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, viewers will be treated to Shelton's Opry Live, where he performed alongside friends Dustin Lynch and Trace Adkins. At 10 p.m. ET, Shelton will be joined by Lynch, Morgan, Chris Janson, Jimmie Allen, Lindsay Ell and Chuck Wicks for the premiere of this year’s Conservation AID concert benefiting The National Wild Turkey Foundation, the leading upland wildlife habitat conservation organization in North America.