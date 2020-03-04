Chris Young Urges Safety Amidst Nashville’s Deadly Storms

It was a scary night for Chris Young and other Nashville residents, as deadly storms blew through the city. A tornado touched down in Music City, leaving nine people dead and plenty of buildings destroyed. Young was likely alerted to the danger by the tornado sirens, and jumped on social media to urge everyone to take shelter.

NASHVILLE be safe!!!!! Bad, bad tornadic weather. Call your friends and wake them up. — ChrisYoungMusic (@ChrisYoungMusic) March 3, 2020

“NASHVILLE be safe!!!!!” Young posted. “Bad, bad tornadic weather. Call your friends and wake them up.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Young is putting the finishing touches on his seventh studio album, Raised on Country, which includes both the title track and his current single, “Drowning.” Young was inspired to write the song after losing one of his good friends, which also inspired him to make his directorial debut for the song’s video.

“I’ve been so amazed at the reaction to this song,” Young said. “I wrote it with two friends as a moment of healing and had no idea it would touch so many people before it was even chosen as a single.”

For the “Drowning” video, the Tennessee native chose the MGM Grand Garden Arena as the location, filming during his first headlining show in Las Vegas since the tragic Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting. In addition, fans brought their own pictures of loved ones they lost, and held them up in tribute during the song.

Raised on Country might be Young’s most personal record to date, even if that wasn’t his intention from the beginning.

“Everybody keeps saying that to me,” Young told PopCulture.com. “Just from my reactions when I’m talking about the music. I don’t know why that is. I just think this album is really something that’s going to blow people away. I’m really, really proud of it. That’s the hallmark for me. We got done, and I listened to everything top to bottom, and I was like, ‘This is what I wanted to make.’”

Young is currently on his Raised on Country Tour. A release date for his upcoming album has yet to be announced, but will likely be within a few months. Find more information, including a list of all of Young’s upcoming tour dates, by visiting his website.

Photo Credit: Getty / Noam Galai