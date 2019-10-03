Chris Young Reveals He Is Still Working on His Next Album After Release of ‘Drowning’

Chris Young thought he was done with his upcoming new album, Raised on Country, until he released the poignant song, “Drowning.” The song, about the loss of one of Young’s close friends, helped shift Young’s focus a bit, which means he is unsure when the album will be completed.

“I’m still cutting some stuff,” Young acknowledged to PopCulture.com and other media. “The last time I talked to somebody, they were like, ‘Didn’t you tell us it’s coming out soon?’ And I’m like, ‘Yeah, but then we did the thing with ‘Drowning,’ and kind of shifted from the song.’ I thought we were going to to this one and I’ve got something that I’ve written recently that I wanted to go back in and cut and I was like, ‘Can I go cut a couple more?’”

Thankfully, Young’s record label agreed to let Young head back into the studio, which means his next set of tunes might be his longest project yet.

“I very rarely cut something and it doesn’t make a record,” Young admitted. “I think that’s only ever happened twice. One time was when I cut ‘Rainy Night in Georgia,’ ’cause that was like the very last thing we cut. We weren’t supposed to cut that song and it, it bumped something off a record. And then another time, it actually just got moved and was a bonus track. But I don’t really go in and cut like 40 songs and then try to pare down; for some people, that’s the process they like to do. I just can’t do that. ‘Cause then I’m like, ‘Well everybody needs to hear all of these 40 songs.’ I already assault my friends and family with enough music as it is.”

One thing fans already know is included on his next project is his duet with Lauren Alaina, “This Town Ain’t Big Enough,” which they debuted several months ago.

“Obviously she’s out there killing it on Dancing With the Stars,” Young said. “I got a chance to sing that with her right at the end of CMA Fest, kind of as a surprise for the audience. And it was just amazing seeing the reaction to that. I mean, she sings the hell out of that. So I think it can pretty much go with anything, which is the dangerous part.”

Young’s video for “Drowning” honored the victims of survivors of the tragic Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting. Download the single on iTunes.

