Chris Young Promises at Least One ‘Sexy Song’ on Upcoming New Album

Chris Young is working on a new album, the follow-up to his 2017 No. 1 Losing Sleep record. Much like with Young’s previous six studio albums, the singer-songwriter promises he will have at least one sexy song to round out the project.

“There’s going be love songs,” Young revealed to Billboard. “There’s going to be a sexy song on the record. I think if I didn’t put at least one love song and one straight-out sexy song on the record, people would be like, ‘Is he okay?’ I’ve been so successful with them. But there will be a lot topically that maybe hasn’t been touched on before in my songwriting, and definitely just opening up a lot to people and showing them more of me.”

One song already completed, “Raised on Country,” is a bit of a departure for Young, but he hints fans will love it.

“It’s a bit of a name-dropper in the chorus, which is not something I’ve done a whole lot,” Young revealed. “It evokes what I grew up on, whether that’s more recent artists like Joe Diffie or artists that were from a different time in the genre like Willie Nelson. It’s just a straightforward party country anthem.”

Not that all the songs will be light-hearted and fun. The 33-year-old is also including a track called “Drowning,” which he wrote about one of the saddest times of his life.

“[It’s] about a friend that I lost,” said Young. “So there’s some different topics that I haven’t necessarily touched on.”

Young spent much of 2018 on his Losing Sleep World Tour, selling out venues all over the country. The Tennessee native is grateful for his success – including two GRAMMY nominations, which at one time he couldn’t even imagine.

“There was one club in Texas that we played after I had my record deal for a couple of years,” recalled Young. “My tour manager walks up on the bus. He was just covered in sweat. I’m like, ‘What’s going on?’ He says that the club hadn’t turned the air on in the building yet. It’s dead of summer and the stuff that they showed up with was never going to work. He had been in there stripping wires all day. On top of that, the lighting was like three Party City light trees.”

“There may have been 14 people in the building, and only six of them were there to watch us,” he added. “If you’d asked me on one of those days if I thought I would be on an arena tour and have 11 No. 1s and a bunch of other hits, I’d have thought you were crazy.”

Young knows other artists may have hit milestones quicker, or accumulated more awards, but he wouldn’t change anything about his own, unique path to superstar status.

“I only know what my career has been,” maintained Young. “I can’t speak to what other people have done. The thing that I do love about my career is I do love every minute of it, for the most part. I love writing and producing. I love being in the studio. I love touring. I love being able to go look at what our staging for next year is going be. I love sitting in a board meeting with people talking about stuff about music.”

“So maybe it started a lot slower, but hopefully I’ve got the kind of career that’s going to last for a very long time,” he continued. “You never know when your day in the sun’s over. There’s a billion euphemisms and phrases we can throw out, but you’ve got to make hay while the sun is shining.”

Young will wrap up his Losing Sleep World tour on Dec. 8 in Manchester, New Hampshire. He has several shows on the calendar next year overseas. Find dates at ChrisYoungCountry.com.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Rick Diamond