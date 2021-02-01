Chris Young Has Enough Songs for a Double Album

✖

Chris Young's last album was 2017's Losing Sleep, which means the singer has spent the past several years working on songs for his as-yet-unannounced new project. In a new interview with RADIO.com's Katie & Company, Young revealed that he now has enough material for a double album, though he hasn't yet confirmed a release plan.

"I’ve got a double album done already, so it’s just a matter of what we’re going to do with it, how we’re going to release it when it’s going to come out," he said. "It’s a really, really good mix and there’s, ya know, falling in love, falling out of it, everything in between." Young has released a number of songs that are expected to appear on his next project including "Raised On Country," "Drowning" and "If That Ain't God" as well as his collaboration with Lauren Alaina, "Town Ain't Big Enough," and his recently released duet with Kane Brown, "Famous Friends."

"I was lucky enough to get to know [Kane] before his record deal at Sony... Just an incredibly talented dude," Young shared of Brown, adding that when he wrote "Famous Friends," Brown was the famous friend he had in mind to join him on the song. "He was the first person I thought of, shot him the song and he was like, 'I love this. Let's do it, let's go.'"

Along with collaborating together, the two artists have also been staying connected during quarantine by playing video games like Call Of Duty: Warzone. "It's a good passage of time and it's a way for me to hang out with some friends even if we're far apart," Young said.

The Tennessee native has also been busy writing songs in quarantine, and he told The Boot in July that he had already written "about 16" songs. "And now, the longer I get to work on it, the more I'm like, 'Well, I'm just gonna keep adding to it,'" he said, teasing additional collaborations with Brad Paisley and Riley Green. "You know, if I have a little bit more time, it might turn into a double record, I don't know. They haven't told me to stop yet, so I just keep going."

Young confirmed that his recent releases will be on his new record as well as a song called "Double Down," which he described as a "super-fun party song, a big party anthem." "I'm just really having fun with it right now," he explained of making new music. "They're letting me be as creative as I want, so I'm doing it."