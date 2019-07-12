Chris Young Extends Raised On Country World Tour 2019

Chris Young is officially extending his Raised On Country World Tour 2019, announcing a number of new dates on Friday, July 12.

The new leg will begin on Sept. 26 in Erie, Pennsylvania, and Young will tour through Nov. 23 with special guests Eli Young Band and Matt Stell. The second half of the trek includes 19 new dates in cities including Augusta, Oklahoma City and Baltimore, with the final date in Lexington, Kentucky on Nov. 23.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Tickets for the new leg go on sale on Friday, July 19 at 10 a.m. local time at chrisyoungcountry.com.

Young initially began the tour in May and the first announced leg of shows, which spans over 25 dates, will run until Sept. 14. The singer is currently preparing to release his eighth studio album and released a new song from the project on July 12, sharing “Town Ain’t Big Enough,” a duet with Lauren Alaina.

“It’s a vibey song, but serious lyrics underneath it,” the 34-year-old explained to Entertainment Tonight of the track, which he co-wrote with Cary Barlowe, Corey Crowder and Dan + Shay‘s Shay Mooney.

“I’ve been through plenty of breakups,” Young shared. “It’s that feeling of not just you, but OK, my friends run into your friends and I have to hear about it too. It could be a town with two stop lights or it could be Atlanta. It’s just one of those things where there’s that much love and that many feelings pinned up…it’s just tough.”

See Young’s fall list of tour dates below.

September 26+# Erie, PA Erie Insurance Arena

September 27+# Amherst, MA Mullins Center

September 28+# Westbrook, ME Maine Savings Pavilion

October 3+# Grand Forks, ND Alerus Center

October 4+# Sioux City, IA Tyson Events Center

October 5+ Peoria, IL Peoria Civic Center

October 17+# Columbia, MO Mizzou Arena

October 18+# La Crosse, WI La Crosse Center Arena

October 19+ Duluth, MN AMSOIL Arena

October 24+ Huntsville, AL Von Braun Center

October 25+# Augusta, GA James Brown Arena

November 7+ Cedar Park, TX H-E-B Center at Cedar Park

November 8+# Oklahoma City, OK Chesapeake Energy Arena

November 9+# Springfield, MO JQH Arena

November 15+ Baltimore, MD Royal Farms Arena

November 16+# Huntington, WV Big Sandy Superstore Arena

November 21+# Ft. Wayne, IN Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

November 22+ Saginaw, MI Dow Event Center

November 23+ Lexington, KY Rupp Arena

+with special guests Eli Young Band and Matt Stell

#tickets on sale beginning July 19th at 10am (local time)

Photo Credit: Getty / Brian Killian