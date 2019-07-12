Chris Young Extends Raised On Country World Tour 2019

Chris Young is officially extending his Raised On Country World Tour 2019, announcing a number of new dates on Friday, July 12.
The new leg will begin on Sept. 26 in Erie, Pennsylvania, and Young will tour through Nov. 23 with special guests Eli Young Band and Matt Stell. The second half of the trek includes 19 new dates in cities including Augusta, Oklahoma City and Baltimore, with the final date in Lexington, Kentucky on Nov. 23.
Tickets for the new leg go on sale on Friday, July 19 at 10 a.m. local time at chrisyoungcountry.com.
Young initially began the tour in May and the first announced leg of shows, which spans over 25 dates, will run until Sept. 14. The singer is currently preparing to release his eighth studio album and released a new song from the project on July 12, sharing “Town Ain’t Big Enough,” a duet with Lauren Alaina.
“It’s a vibey song, but serious lyrics underneath it,” the 34-year-old explained to Entertainment Tonight of the track, which he co-wrote with Cary Barlowe, Corey Crowder and Dan + Shay‘s Shay Mooney.
“I’ve been through plenty of breakups,” Young shared. “It’s that feeling of not just you, but OK, my friends run into your friends and I have to hear about it too. It could be a town with two stop lights or it could be Atlanta. It’s just one of those things where there’s that much love and that many feelings pinned up…it’s just tough.”
See Young’s fall list of tour dates below.
September 26+# Erie, PA Erie Insurance Arena
September 27+# Amherst, MA Mullins Center
September 28+# Westbrook, ME Maine Savings Pavilion
October 3+# Grand Forks, ND Alerus Center
October 4+# Sioux City, IA Tyson Events Center
October 5+ Peoria, IL Peoria Civic Center
October 17+# Columbia, MO Mizzou Arena
October 18+# La Crosse, WI La Crosse Center Arena
October 19+ Duluth, MN AMSOIL Arena
October 24+ Huntsville, AL Von Braun Center
October 25+# Augusta, GA James Brown Arena
November 7+ Cedar Park, TX H-E-B Center at Cedar Park
November 8+# Oklahoma City, OK Chesapeake Energy Arena
November 9+# Springfield, MO JQH Arena
November 15+ Baltimore, MD Royal Farms Arena
November 16+# Huntington, WV Big Sandy Superstore Arena
November 21+# Ft. Wayne, IN Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
November 22+ Saginaw, MI Dow Event Center
November 23+ Lexington, KY Rupp Arena
+with special guests Eli Young Band and Matt Stell
#tickets on sale beginning July 19th at 10am (local time)
